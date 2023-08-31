Dave Bautista stars in new live action Mortal Kombat trailer

‘Hell yeah! Just like the 90s!’

The new live-action trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 has dropped and even those not into fighting games are hooked.

The trailer, which has clocked up almost four million views in two days, opens with Dave Bautista pushing a library car laden with books before ushering the words, “Mortal Combat”, before he says, in voice over: “There are force hidden in all of us, only a select few, the fearless will discover it, unleash it and ignite a new realm of possibilities.

“Where legends are re-written and new alliances are forged.”

He then says to camera, “the fight is calling, who will you bring?”

For those who don’t remember, or don’t know, when the trailer for the original dropped in 1993 it featured a lot of moody-looking people shouting he title while strutting around the city. So, this new one, will give purists are real sense of nostalgia.

While the original, as you’d expect of something 20 years old is now pretty bad, the new take is pretty gripping, as commenters under the trailer noted.

“As much as I don’t like fighting games and don’t plan on getting it, I have to say this is a great trailer,” one person wrote. Another noted the similarities with the original: “Hell yeah!!! Just like the 90s!” A third noted that their pre-order was clearly “worth it.”

Mortal Kombat has come full circle.

Mortal Kombat 1, developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, launches on 14 September.

It will be the twelfth main installment in the Mortal Kombat series, serving as both a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11 and the series’ second reboot, following Mortal Kombat.

