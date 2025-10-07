‘Life changing’ Peloton exercise bike slashed by £500 in limited time discount

‘I use it every day and look forward to workouts’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Peloton’s ‘game-changer’ for home workouts has been given a huge, limited time discount on Amazon.

The popular at-home exercise bike has been slashed by 35% as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

You can now bag the original Peloton exercise bike with a huge £560 discount, as it’s currently priced at £1,039.35.

Shoppers have described it as ‘well worth the money’, with thousands of classes that go beyond cycling, from strength and yoga to meditation.

There are 50 instructors to choose from, who can help keep you motivated, focused, or calm during your workout.

It has on-screen metrics so you can see how you’re improving class after class, as well as monitor your speed, resistance, heart rate, and power.

Plus the Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch device running, so you can close your rings with one-tap tracking.

Shoppers have praised the Peloton’s ease of use, and ‘excellent’ classes.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the exercise bike have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One described it as a “game-changer for home workouts” in their five star review.

“The Peloton has completely transformed my fitness routine. The build quality is rock solid – smooth, quiet, and incredibly sturdy, even during intense sprints,” they added.

They said it’s “easy to follow along with classes” as “the instructors are excellent, keeping things engaging”, continuing: “I use it literally every day and look forward to workouts!”.

Another wrote: “Its expensive, no getting around that, but the bike is fantastic quality and the whole Peloton experience has been pretty life changing for someone who went in needing the motivation and planning to lose weight and get back in shape.”

While a third said: “I had a cheap exercise bike that was used for a couple of months, then became a clothes hanger as it was uninspiring . However, when my friend got her peloton and offered me a trial … I was hooked.”

Others said the “quality of the classes is value for money” and it’s great if you want to be able to do classes “on your own time in your own home”.

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

To shop the limited-time discount on the Peloton exercise bike head to Amazon here.