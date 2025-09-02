Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

The results were interesting

A set of identical twins went on separate vegan and meat diets to see what impact it would have on their bodies.

It’s an age-old argument that humans need meat in our diets while others campaign for meat-free diet with the argument that it’s better for the environment as well as our health.

To investigate these theories, Hugo and Ross Turner, a pair of identical twins, were filmed by the BBC as they started eating opposite diets for 12 weeks.

Hugo was to follow a plant-based diet, while Ross was allowed to eat meat, dairy and fish.

The study was conducted by King’s College London, and had them consuming the same amount of calories a day as well as following the same gym routine.

During the short film, Hugo explained: “I was on the vegan diet and it really does take a hit on your body.

“I think the first couple of weeks it was really craving and wanting meat and dairy and cheese. I love cheese.

“I was now having to eat fruit and nuts and alternatives that didn’t have any dairy in them – and so that meant I was eating a lot more wholesome food, which meant that my sugar levels were a lot satiated during the day.

“I felt like I had more energy.”

Ross said his meat-eating journey was a bit of a rollercoaster, especially when it came to the gym.

Sometimes he felt ‘very energetic’ and other times he experienced ‘huge lulls’ while Hugo’s energy levels remained pretty much consistent throughout the process.

However, he found the diversity of his gut bacteria ‘severely’ dropped, while his brother’s stayed the same meaning he was less likely to pick up illnesses.

One thing Ross noticed was how much processed food he was eating when he peered at what his brother’s vegan meals looked like.

Unfortunately, there were no ground-breaking results so we still don’t have a clear answer as to whether we should eat meat or not.

Insider reported that at the start of the diet, Hugo weighed 185 pounds and had 13 percent body fat.

By the end of the 12 weeks, he weighed 181 pounds and dropped to 12 percent body fat.

Meanwhile, Ross had 13 percent body fat at the start, but he put on 10 pounds of muscle, and also gained fat, bringing his end body fat percentage up to 15 percent and his weight to 189 pounds.