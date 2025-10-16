Search icon

Fitness & Health

16th Oct 2025

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

Jonny Yates

‘It’s good if you don’t have much space at home’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are snapping up this workout product that burns more calories than jogging and swimming.

Lightweight and adjustable, the skipping rope allows you to remove the cord so you can exercise indoors and still achieve your cardio goals.

The Te-Rich Skipping Rope is currently discounted and priced at just £13.28 on Amazon.

It’s reported that the calories burned when using a skipping rope for one hour is double that when jogging or swimming.

From your knees and calves, to thighs, arms and your heart and mind, the skipping rope has many benefits to your health when used regularly.

One of the handles is equipped with a backlit LCD screen, the screen will tell you how many calories you consume, how many jumps you make and how long you are training based on the user’s weight.

It uses anti-slip handles, and short leads to mimic the feel of skipping with a real rope for indoor exercising.

While the wire can be extended out to three metres, and is suitable for users from 4ft to 6’4″ and above if you’re using it outside.

Shoppers have praised the versatility of the skipping rope.

The skipping rope has been tried and tested by thousands of customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One shopper said in their five-star review: “Having the option to do it indoors has been an incredible solution to never miss skip day, and the simple tracker with the timer is an elite inclusion.”

Another said: “Love it. It’s good if you don’t have much space at home but you still get a long rope that you can always take outside and properly skip. Favourite part is the digital calculator.”

While a third wrote: “I really enjoy that I can keep track of how many skips I do and that it also tells me how long it took me to accomplish the skips even if I stopped for a break, it only counts when I continue. Definitely suggest it.”

Somebody else praised the product for helping build-up their workouts, saying: “I live in an apartment with low ceilings so this is ideal, also I have the option of using it outside once I was capable of skipping for more than 10 skips with being breathless!! Now I’m up to 700 daily within 7 weeks.”

To purchase the Te-Rich Skipping Rope head to Amazon here.



