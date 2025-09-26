Search icon

‘Excellent’ folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

Jonny Yates

'Excellent' folding treadmill for at-home workouts has price slashed by 75%

‘The price is a steal’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

With the winter months on their way, you might not be as excited about getting outside for a walk or run anymore.

Well, Amazon has lowered the price of a treadmill and walking pad by a huge 75%, just in time for the temperature dropping.

Usually priced at £599.99, the treadmill has dropped to just £149.99 and is the perfect option for at-home workouts.

It’s ideal for cardio, fat burning and still getting your steps in when the weather outside isn’t looking great.

Equipped with a 3.5-inch LCD screen, the treadmill clearly shows time, distance, calories burned, and speed, you can easily monitor your progress during exercise.

To ensure comfort and safety the machine is fitted with a non-slip belt, and shock absorbers to reduce the impact on knees and joints.

Plus it has comfort-grip handles to provide support during long walking sessions and intensive runs.

While the treadmill’s fold-down, compact design means you can easily store it away when it’s not in use.

The treadmill can easily be folded and stored away.

The walking pad is a popular choice among shoppers who have tried and tested the product, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: “With winter around the corner, needed something to maintain my daily step counts. This treadmill is really sturdy and feels solid in use.”

They added: “The screen is great and displays the usual time, distance and calorie counts so really useful when tracking exercise, and I found it very easy to fold back down.”

Another said: “I’m seriously impressed. The quality is excellent, it feels really solid and stable even at higher speeds.

“The foldable design is a big bonus for saving space, and the built-in display is clear and easy to use. It’s also surprisingly quiet, which makes it ideal for indoor use without disturbing anyone.”

While a third said “it’s better than expected”, writing: “I am really impressed with this treadmill after having different ones in the past this does not compare!”.

Others said it’s “excellent for home workouts” and “the quality is immaculate” with the price being a “steal”.

To shop the folding treadmill, which has dropped by 75% to £149.99 in a limited time deal head to Amazon here.

