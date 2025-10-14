‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

‘Way better than I expected’

If you’re looking to save some money on a gym membership, or you want to avoid exercising outdoors during winter, then this at-home workout product could be the perfect solution.

Amazon has lowered the price of this exercise bench that’s ‘perfect’ for working out at home by 20%.

Usually priced at £99.99, the popular kit has dropped to just £79.99 in the limited-time deal.

The bench from FLYBIRD is simple and functional for light daily home training, or high-intensity strength training with weights.

It has a 300kg weight capacity, and the bench can be easily adjusted to switch between upright, incline, and flat modes to work out your entire body.

Plus it’s compact when folded up, so it won’t take up space around the house when it’s not in use, and it can easily be moved around so you can complete your workout wherever.

Shoppers have praised the workout bench dubbing it ‘the best buy on Amazon for me’.

Customers who have tried and tested the at-home workout bench have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One shopper said in their five-star review: “This is an excellent workout bench. It’s easy to put together, and to adjust when using. It folds down to a neat size for storage when not in use. It comes with some workout straps too, which was a nice surprise.”

Another said it’s the “best buy on Amazon this year for me”.

“I’ve had to give up my gym membership due to having a baby, and this bench has been waaay better than I expected. would highly recommend if you’re thinking about working out from home more,” they added.

While a third wrote: “Always going to be a bit apprehensive on what the quality of the more lower budget end of gear might be like but have had this a few weeks and for the price have absolutely no complaints so far.

“Bought it for off days between the gym just for using the lighter weights I have at home and for that it’s been perfect really.”

In a more mixed review, one shopper noted: “It’s very light, which is great for moving it in and out of my weight racks. But that’s a bit of a double edged sword, as I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing step ups on it, or anything that might shake it about too much.”

To shop the limited-time discount on the at-home workout bench head to Amazon here.