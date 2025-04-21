Search icon

Fitness & Health

21st Apr 2025

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Charlie Herbert

At this age, people should consider ‘permanently eliminating’ alcohol from their diet

A doctor has revealed the age he reckons people should think about giving up alcohol completely.

Most of us enjoy a drink every now and again, and some of us probably enjoy a drink slightly more often than this.

The NHS recommends that adults don’t drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week, which is the equivalent of about seven or eight pints of normal strength (around 4 per cent) beer or cider.

But in recent years, it’s safe to say that drinking has become less popular.

More and more under-35s are choosing not to drink, and several famous faces have spoken about how they’ve decided to give up the booze.

Now, a doctor has shared what he thinks is the age that everyone should give up the drink altogether.

In his book How To Prevent Dementia, which was released earlier this year, Dr Restak makes a strong link between alcohol and the chances of getting the disease.

The medical expert said alcohol is a “direct neurotoxin”, which means that drinking regularly or in large amounts can be detrimental to the function of the brain, along with other aspects of your health.

He writes in his book: “Ask yourself, ‘why do I drink?’ If the answer is ‘because alcohol helps me to elevate my mood and lower my anxiety,’ you may be at some peril, and it’s probably best to stop altogether.”

Dr Restak suggests everyone should strongly consider “permanently eliminating” alcohol from their diet once they reach the age of 65.

Along with the damage the booze can do to your brain, it can also affect the body’s general agility, increasing the risk of falls.

He writes: “Alcohol should also be seen in the context of frequent falls among the elderly.

“The death rates from falls is increasing, especially among elderly men.”

Drinking can be “especially dangerous” for those “already afflicted with other contributors to falls, such as a decline in strength, muscle atrophy, balance issues, and the taking of medications,” he adds.

Speaking to the inews, Dr Restak said: “I don’t drink at all. I think you have to stop around 65. At that age, your brain has probably had as much alcohol as your system needs.”

If you are struggling with alcoholism, or know someone who is, you can find free help and advice at the following places:

  • Drinkline is the national alcohol helpline. If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s drinking, you can call this free helpline in complete confidence. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm).
  • Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a free self-help group. Its “12 step” programme involves getting sober with the help of regular support groups.
  • Al-Anon Family Groups offer support and understanding to the families and friends of problem drinkers, whether they’re still drinking or not. Alateen is part of Al-Anon and can be attended by 12 to 17-year-olds who are affected by another person’s drinking, usually a parent.
  • We Are With You is a UK-wide treatment agency that helps individuals, families and communities manage the effects of drug and alcohol misuse.
  • You can also find more resources and help on the Drinkaware and NHS websites.

