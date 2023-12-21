Viewers devastated as the ‘best show on TV’ is confirmed to be ending

Like a stake through the heart

Put away your garlic and crucifixes – after six seasons and plenty of laughs, its time to say goodbye to What We Do in the Shadows, one of the best shows on TV in recent years.

The series, created by Jemaine Clement and based on his and Taika Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name, is now coming to an end, with it’s sixth and final season to begin production in 2024, according to Vulture.

The mockumentary-style series (similar to that of the show) follows a group of vampire roommates living in Staten Island, including Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). They’re also helped out by Nandor’s human familiar (Harvey Guillén), and, in later seasons, their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide (Kristen Schaal).

What We Do in the Shadows ending after six seasons

Debuting its first season in 2019, the fifth season of the beloved series ended in August, with the sixth and final outing happening in 2024.

Over the course of its six years on our screens, the show garnered multiple Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The series has also featured some guest appearances from big Hollywood names including Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Sofia Coppola, Hannibal Buress and Patton Oswalt.

Fans have already expressed their dismay at the news, with one taking to Twitter/X to say: “Literally the worst news ever. Even worse because now it seems like it wasn’t the planned end point. I haven’t loved a show this way since high school . . . I’m in my 30s. Legit never been this sad about a show ending!”

A second added: “What We Do in the Shadows is the best show on television and if you are not watching it you are missing out. Consistent cackles during each episode without fail. Best cast. Best theme song. Best comedy on television hands down.”

Another said: “2024 is already disappointing.”

While it’s a sad time for all fans of the show, at least there’s one more season to look forward to in the new year. And, who knows, with such a massive fan base, the show could well be up for a… revival.