06th Feb 2024

Viewers baffled as Netflix cancels show four years after its first and only season

Nina McLaughlin

“It’s been so long who even remembers?”

Netflix viewers have been left confused after the streamer announced that they have cancelled a show four years after its first and only season came out.

Now, it’s not rare for Netflix to announce that they have cancelled a show. However, when the show only ever had one season that was released four years ago, it’s pretty obvious that it’s not returning, right?

Fans have been left baffled after the streaming giant announced that Ratched is not returning for a second season.

The show is based on the character of Nurse Ratched from the iconic film and novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Set in 1947, it follows the journey of the character before she turned into the battleaxe that she is in the story.

The Sarah Paulson-led show first aired back in 2020, and was met with fairly positive reception.

However, it seems it’s not coming back, as Paulson confirmed in a fan-uploaded video.

Following the news, Netflix fans have been left baffled that there was any contention as to whether it would even come back.

“This should be a shock to no one it’s been years now,” one person wrote. “It should have been pretty obvious that this was not coming back regardless of whatever renewal it initially had.”

A second wrote: “It’s so awesome that Netflix releases shows, declares that they’re the most watched shows in the history of television, and then unceremoniously cancels them after the buzz dies down. Really great way to run a business.”

“Somebody at Netflix has had ‘Cancel Ratched’ on a post-it attached to their monitor since the Obama administration,” a third joked.

A fourth penned: “It came out FOUR YEARS AGO. I had assumed it was already canceled. You cannot have these long stretches between seasons and still expect audiences to care.”

