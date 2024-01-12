Search icon

Entertainment

12th Jan 2024

Viewers are binge-watching phenomenal new Netflix drama starring Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie

Nina McLaughlin

Tonight’s watch = sorted

As January drags on, we are all looking for something to keep us entertained during the long, dark evenings.

Well, Netflix have come to the rescue with one of their recent shows.

All the Light We Cannot See hit the streaming service last year and viewers quickly became obsessed.

Starring big names such as Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, the show is based off Anthony Doerr’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name.

Shawn Levy, known for his work on The Pink Panther, Night at the Museum and Stranger Things, directs the new adaptation.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Directed by Levy and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the series follows Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), as they flee German-occupied Paris while guarding a legendary diamond that they must keep from falling into the hands of the Nazis.”

Viewers have been sharing their love for the new show on social media.

One person wrote: “Figured I’d try an episode of that All the Light We Cannot See this evening. Ended up watching the whole series in a oner (think the youths call it a binge?) 10/10 show. No notes. Phenomenal.”

A second put: “Binge watched All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix. Highly recommended.”

While a third put: “All the Light We Cannot See series on Netflix, I recommend – just binge watched all of it today.”

