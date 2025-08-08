A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Featuring three huge stars, the film is based on a novel by the author of The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 8 August) is The Two Faces of January, the 2014 thriller based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

Written and directed by famed screenwriter Hossein Amini (Drive, McMafia), the film is set in ’60s Greece. It focuses on a con artist (Viggo Mortensen, Lord of the Rings), his wife (Kirsten Dunst, Civil War) and a stranger (Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis) who go on the run together.

This is after the trio becomes caught up in the death of a private detective.

Despite the massive talent involved, both onscreen and off, with The Two Faces of January, the movie was not a hit at the box office upon release.

This is a shame as the movie’s gorgeous locations and period detail, excellent performances and surprising twists make it well worth seeking out, particularly for fans of Hitchcockian-style thrillers.

The Two Faces of January is airing tonight on BBC Two at 11pm. It should also be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer after this.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise’s secret agent faces off against killer AI in this fun action spy sequel.

Patriots Day – Legend – 9pm

Mark Wahlberg stars in this action-thriller about the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 and the subsequent terrorist manhunt.

Save the Last Dance – ITV2 – 9pm

The 2001 dance film starring Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Acts of Vengeance – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Antonio Banderas plays a man who seeks vengeance after his wife and daughter are killed in this 2017 action thriller.

Hustlers – E4 – 10pm

A great modern crime drama, also featuring Julia Stiles, that we’ve recommended before.

Mindscape – Legend Xtra – 10.50pm

In this 2013 thriller, a detective (Mark Strong) who can probe people’s minds must determine if a troubled teenager (Taissa Farmiga) is a sociopath capable of murder or a victim of trauma.

Moonraker – ITV1 – 11.20pm

The James Bond movie that sent 007 (Roger Moore) to space.

Long Shot – BBC One – 11.20pm (except Wales)

In this fun rom-com, a journalist (Seth Rogen) reunites with his childhood crush (Charlize Theron), who is now a US presidential candidate.