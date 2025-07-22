An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

The true crime drama has been compared to Zodiac.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 22 July) is The Night of the 12th, the excellent 2022 French mystery crime thriller.

Inspired by one story from Pauline Guéna’s non-fiction account of her time embedded with a French Criminal Investigation department, the film follows the young and ambitious police captain Yohan Vivés (Bastien Bouillon).

He has just been appointed group leader at the criminal squad based in the alpine city of Grenoble when a local teenage girl named Clara Royer (Lula Cotton-Frapier) is shockingly murdered while walking home.

Vivés and his team investigate Clara’s complex life and relations in an effort to find the culprit. As more and more time passes and no answers present themselves, the case develops into a haunting obsession.

Co-written and directed by Dominik Moll (The Monk, Only the Animals), The Night of the 12th won six César Awards (the French version of the Oscars), including the Best Picture prize.

It’s easy to see why the movie was so acclaimed. Similar to Memories of Murder and Zodiac, the film compellingly, chillingly and thoughtfully uses its central investigation as a means to explore major systemic issues in society.

Told in a matter-of-fact procedural style, the crime thriller is also a very believable portrait of the toll unsolved crimes can take on their investigators.

Holding a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Night of the 12th is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Channel 4 at 1.55am.

It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Midnight Run – Legend – 9pm

In this brilliant crime comedy, Robert De Niro plays a down-on-his-luck bounty hunter tasked with tracking down and turning in an accountant (a hilarious Charles Grodin), who is wanted by mob bosses and the FBI.

As the pair grow closer on their travels, the bounty hunter struggles to complete the job, as this will put the accountant in danger.

Ocean’s Twelve – Sky Showcase – 9pm

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon all return in this funny, stylish and underrated sequel to the heist flick Ocean’s Eleven.

Men in Black II – Comedy Central – 9pm

Another sequel, except this time in the sci-fi action comedy franchise about government agents (Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith) who monitor and police extraterrestrials.

Notting Hill – Film4 – 9pm

An ordinary bookseller in London (Hugh Grant) finds romance with a Hollywood star (Julia Roberts) in this classic rom-com.

Taken 2 – ITV4 – 10pm

Liam Neeson reprises his role as a man with a particular set of skills in this lacklustre action sequel.

Miami Vice – BBC One – 10.40pm (England)

Initially seen as a bit of disappointment, this 2006 Colin Farrell/Jamie Foxx-starring reboot of the classic buddy cop TV series of the same name has been rightfully reappraised as a classic.

Women Talking – BBC Two – 11pm (except in NI)

Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara are among the stars of this powerful Oscar-winning drama about a group of women living in an isolated religious community who grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

Alive – Legend Xtra – 11pm

This 2018 horror about a severely injured man and woman who are held captive by a sadistic caretaker earned decent reviews upon release.

The Burnt Orange Heresy – Film4 – 11.30pm

Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Debicki and a terrific Mick Jagger headline this stylish, twisty 2019 neo-noir revolving around the theft of a painting.

Legacy of Lies – Legend – 11.30pm

Cult action movie star Scott Atkins (Avengement) plays an ex-MI6 agent thrown back into the world of espionage in this spy thriller that earned solid reviews.