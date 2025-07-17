Search icon

Entertainment

17th Jul 2025

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

Stephen Porzio

We’ve been waiting months for this, but the show finally premieres this week.

The BBC has finally given a release date to The Narrow Road to the Deep North, its epic war drama series starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) and Ciarán Hinds (Kin).

The Australian show is an adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name by Richard Flanagan. The book has been brought to the screen by the acclaimed director Justin Kurzel (The Order, True History of the Kelly Gang) and writer Shaun Grant (Mindhunter, True History of the Kelly Gang).

Told in five parts, the series charts the life of Dorrigo Evans, played by Elordi as a young man and Hinds when he is older, “through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young, Assassination Nation), his time held captive in a World War II prisoner of war camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero”.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North also features amongst its cast Dan Wyllie (Animal Kingdom), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Ewen Leslie (The Cry), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) and Simon Baker (The Mentalist).

Holding a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read a sample of some of the rave reviews for the show below:

The Guardian: “You never doubt the show’s realism, or the compassion underpinning it. This is less about the theatre of war than the psychological stain it leaves.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s a lingering soulfulness here that feels new to Kurzel’s work, distilled in an intensely moving lead performance from Jacob Elordi.”

The Nightly (AU): “A lush, character-driven Australian drama that is not only beautifully performed and stunningly shot but also intellectually and emotionally vigorous.”

Slate: “It’s gorgeous, ugly, and stirring, with parts that seared themselves into my brain, and it got me to read a really good novel.”

Prime Video distributed The Narrow Road to the Deep North in Australia, the US and some other territories, while the BBC acquired the rights to show it in the UK and Ireland.

This meant that, though the series was released around the world in April of this year via Prime Video, UK and Irish audiences had to wait for the BBC to air the programme.

Thankfully, the British broadcaster has now finally revealed that the war drama will premiere on BBC One on Sunday, 20 July at 9.15pm.

It will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer that same day.

Topics:

BBC,War,War drama

RELATED ARTICLES

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

BBC

John Torode sacked as presenter of MasterChef

By Sammi Minion

EastEnders actor arrested on set over ‘indecent assault’

BBC

EastEnders actor arrested on set over ‘indecent assault’

By Erin McLaughlin

UK must be prepared for war with Russia by 2030, former British Army chief warns

British Army

UK must be prepared for war with Russia by 2030, former British Army chief warns

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

By SportsJOE

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Football

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

Affiliate

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

By Jonny Yates

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Coca Cola

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

By Sammi Minion

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

keir starmer

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

By Charlie Herbert

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories