One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Holding a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film even got a starry Netflix remake.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 17 July) is The Guilty, the brilliant 2018 Danish thriller that takes place completely in one location.

Co-written and directed by Gustav Möller (Sons), the film follows Asger (Jakob Cedergren, Submarino), a Copenhagen police officer temporarily assigned to answer emergency calls. This is as he is being investigated for a deadly on-duty shooting incident.

In the course of his new job, Asger answers a call from a panicked woman (Jessica Dinnage, Netflix’s The Rain) who claims to have been kidnapped.

“Confined to the police station and with the phone as his only tool, Asger races against time to get help and find her,” the plot synopsis reads.

Unfolding entirely within the confines of the emergency call centre, The Guilty is perfect proof that a director doesn’t need a big budget to make an incredibly exciting movie. This is so long as they have a great cast and story.

A mean-and-lean thriller with a sting in its tail, The Guilty holds a whopping 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and even got a US remake on Netflix with Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

The Guilty is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 2.15am. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Braveheart – Film4 – 9pm

“… They may take our lives, but they’ll never take… OUR FREEDOM!”

Austin Powers in Goldmember – Comedy Central – 9pm

He loves gooooooold!

The Shining – BBC Four – 9pm

“Here’s Johnny!”

Machete Kills – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Danny Trejo reprises his role as the legendary ex-Federale, Isador ‘Machete’ Cortez, in this lesser action sequel.

Best of the Best II / Lionheart – Legend – 9pm / 11pm

A martial arts movie double bill.

Manhunter – BBC Four – 10.55pm

The brilliant first Hannibal Lecter movie we recommended earlier this week.

King of Thieves – BBC One – 11.25pm

Michael Caine leads an ensemble cast in this heist film based on a true story.

No Exit – Film4 – 12.25am

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms) stars in this decently received thriller about a young woman who, while stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers, stumbles upon a kidnapping.

Lucky Number Slevin – Legend – 1.05am

An absolutely star-studded and very watchable crime thriller about a case of mistaken identity that puts a man named Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in the middle of a war between two rival New York crime lords.