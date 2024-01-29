Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jan 2024

The Chase fans slam ‘rigged’ show as chaser gets ‘suspiciously easy’ questions

Joseph Loftus

“Most rigged show in TV history.”

Viewers of The Chase have called the show “rigged” after a contestant put in a fantastic performance but was caught out by chaser Jenny Ryan.

Fans of the show who watched at home were left suspicious of his loss given how well he did and claimed that Jenny’s questions were a lot easier than his.

Many of those frustrated took to X to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: “The most rigged show in TV history #TheChase.”

Another commented: “Think Jenny’s questions were suspiciously easy #TheChase.”

A third noted: “Well they were certainly not giving away £5,000 today were they?! #TheChase.”

Others suggested that the contestant, airline pilot, Phillip, should be offered a permanent place on the show as a Chaser himself.

Phillip, who built up £5,000 on his cash-builder round, said that he’d like to visit relatives in Australia should he win the money.

Phillip was the only contestant to get through to the final round and he went onto score a fantastic 18 for Jenny to catch.

Bradley Walsh was massively impressed with Phillip but unfortunately it wasn’t to be with Jenny stopping him in his tracks.

Speaking about his performance Jenny said: “Phillip, all credit to you. You said there that I put in a great performance.

“I had to I was inspired because you put in such a great performance on your side and I had to be absolutely Grade A at that point.

“So I had to really concentrate. So keep up that quizzing while you’re flying.”

It’s just another day at the office.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Joey Barton deletes social media post accusing Eniola Aluko of trying to sue him

Eniola Aluko

Joey Barton deletes social media post accusing Eniola Aluko of trying to sue him

By Callum Boyle

Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies

Gogglebox star Pat Webb dies

By JOE

FA Cup history could be made after Aston Villa vs Chelsea replay

Aston Villa

FA Cup history could be made after Aston Villa vs Chelsea replay

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers work out why subtitles don’t show in Leave the World Behind scene

leave the world behind

Netflix viewers work out why subtitles don’t show in Leave the World Behind scene

By Charlie Herbert

Abducted In Plain Sight’s Jan explains the ‘real’ reason ‘B’ married her in Mexico

Abducted In Plain Sight

Abducted In Plain Sight’s Jan explains the ‘real’ reason ‘B’ married her in Mexico

By Jade Hayden

It appears that one of the major cliffhangers from Game of Thrones has been answered

Game of Thrones

It appears that one of the major cliffhangers from Game of Thrones has been answered

By Paul Moore

Rod Stewart turned down ‘over $1,000,000’ to play in Qatar

Entertainment

Rod Stewart turned down ‘over $1,000,000’ to play in Qatar

By Charlie Herbert

Black Coffee at Hï is the Ibiza closing party you can’t afford to miss

Black Coffee

Black Coffee at Hï is the Ibiza closing party you can’t afford to miss

By Will Lavin

Linda Carter’s real life husband had a role in the latest ‘EastEnders’ episode

EastEnders

Linda Carter’s real life husband had a role in the latest ‘EastEnders’ episode

By Cathy Donohue

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

TV

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

By Nina McLaughlin

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

Asia Cup

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

By Callum Boyle

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

Apple TV

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

By JOE

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

extreme britain

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

By Charlie Herbert

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Man gets Ant & Dec tattoo just hours before show is cancelled

Ant and Dec

Man gets Ant & Dec tattoo just hours before show is cancelled

By Kyle Picknell

Conor McGregor won’t be too impressed with the ticket situation for his boxing debut

Boxing

Conor McGregor won’t be too impressed with the ticket situation for his boxing debut

By Patrick McCarry

Liam Neeson is going to play a snowplow driver out for revenge

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson is going to play a snowplow driver out for revenge

By Wil Jones

Liverpool want to offer striker Roberto Firmino a contract for the rest of his career

Liverpool

Liverpool want to offer striker Roberto Firmino a contract for the rest of his career

By Matthew Gault

Niall from Love Island breaks silence for the first time since leaving villa

Love Island

Niall from Love Island breaks silence for the first time since leaving villa

By Reuben Pinder

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Arsenal’s final Europa League group game

Arsenal

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Arsenal’s final Europa League group game

By JOE

Load more stories