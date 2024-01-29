The Chase fans slam ‘rigged’ show as chaser gets ‘suspiciously easy’ questions

“Most rigged show in TV history.”

Viewers of The Chase have called the show “rigged” after a contestant put in a fantastic performance but was caught out by chaser Jenny Ryan.

Fans of the show who watched at home were left suspicious of his loss given how well he did and claimed that Jenny’s questions were a lot easier than his.

Many of those frustrated took to X to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: “The most rigged show in TV history #TheChase.”

Another commented: “Think Jenny’s questions were suspiciously easy #TheChase.”

A third noted: “Well they were certainly not giving away £5,000 today were they?! #TheChase.”

Others suggested that the contestant, airline pilot, Phillip, should be offered a permanent place on the show as a Chaser himself.

Phillip, who built up £5,000 on his cash-builder round, said that he’d like to visit relatives in Australia should he win the money.

Phillip was the only contestant to get through to the final round and he went onto score a fantastic 18 for Jenny to catch.

Bradley Walsh was massively impressed with Phillip but unfortunately it wasn’t to be with Jenny stopping him in his tracks.

Speaking about his performance Jenny said: “Phillip, all credit to you. You said there that I put in a great performance.

“I had to I was inspired because you put in such a great performance on your side and I had to be absolutely Grade A at that point.

“So I had to really concentrate. So keep up that quizzing while you’re flying.”

It’s just another day at the office.