Netflix viewers can’t stop watching Who is Erin Carter? and praise ‘great plot twist’

‘Who is Erin Carter? is a must watch wth!!!’

There’s a new show causing quite the stir on Netflix and that show is Who Is Erin Carter.

The show centers around Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Barcelona, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery.

When one of the robbers claims to recognise her, Erin’s life threatens to unravel.

Netflix writes: “Sometimes running from your past leads you right back to it. That’s how things are shaping up for British expat Erin Carter after relocating to Barcelona.

“Her exit from the UK was a bit rushed, but we don’t quite know why, and when her local grocery store is held up by gunmen, Erin, now a substitute teacher, starts kicking a**.

“Like, hard. So much so that the police begin to wonder how she’s managed it. She’s a teacher. How does she know all these slick moves? Soon, her tranquil life in Spain spirals out of control, and her mysterious – and violent – past is exposed.”

“Who is Erin Carter?” Binged watched the series this weekend on Netflix and it’s actually really good. Thoroughly enjoyed it! — Katie Wilson (@KatieWilsonnn) August 28, 2023

But the weirdest thing? The reviews! While some people are claiming Who is Erin Carter? to be a ten out of ten, others are labelling it as absolute trash.

One person wrote: “Who is Erin Carter? is a 10/10. Definitely a great watch.” Another commented: “Who is Erin Carter? is a must watch wth.”

This looks promising. “Who Is Erin Carter?” is a new seven-part thriller, which features Douglas Henshall in warmer climes than he was used to in “Shetland”. It’s all available on Netflix on Thursday, August 24! https://t.co/dkwFcz4YrW — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) August 23, 2023

However on the flip side people are arguing: “I’m watching Who is Erin Carter and this show is bats***. The acting and dialogue is so bad I thought I was watching a dub. The plot makes no sense and is absolutely ridiculous. Love it. Obsessed.”

Another said: “Please who is watching “Who is Erin Carter. so chaotic.”

Honestly, who can resist giving this a watch?

Related links: