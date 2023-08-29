Search icon

Entertainment

29th Aug 2023

Netflix viewers can’t stop watching Who is Erin Carter? and praise ‘great plot twist’

Joseph Loftus

Who is Erin Carter? is a must watch wth!!!’

There’s a new show causing quite the stir on Netflix and that show is Who Is Erin Carter.

The show centers around Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Barcelona, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery.

When one of the robbers claims to recognise her, Erin’s life threatens to unravel.

Netflix writes: “Sometimes running from your past leads you right back to it. That’s how things are shaping up for British expat Erin Carter after relocating to Barcelona.

“Her exit from the UK was a bit rushed, but we don’t quite know why, and when her local grocery store is held up by gunmen, Erin, now a substitute teacher, starts kicking a**.

“Like, hard. So much so that the police begin to wonder how she’s managed it. She’s a teacher. How does she know all these slick moves? Soon, her tranquil life in Spain spirals out of control, and her mysterious – and violent – past is exposed.”

But the weirdest thing? The reviews! While some people are claiming Who is Erin Carter? to be a ten out of ten, others are labelling it as absolute trash.

One person wrote: “Who is Erin Carter? is a 10/10. Definitely a great watch.” Another commented: “Who is Erin Carter? is a must watch wth.”

However on the flip side people are arguing: “I’m watching Who is Erin Carter and this show is bats***. The acting and dialogue is so bad I thought I was watching a dub. The plot makes no sense and is absolutely ridiculous. Love it. Obsessed.”

Another said: “Please who is watching “Who is Erin Carter. so chaotic.”

Honestly, who can resist giving this a watch?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Michael Fassbender stars in hyper-stylish first look at Netflix action thriller

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender stars in hyper-stylish first look at Netflix action thriller

By Steve Hopkins

Hillwalker, 66, falls 130ft to his death ‘in front of his two sons’ near Ben Nevis

Ben Nevis

Hillwalker, 66, falls 130ft to his death ‘in front of his two sons’ near Ben Nevis

By Charlie Herbert

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

airlines

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix’s brand new documentary series is a must-watch for sports fans

Manchester United

Netflix’s brand new documentary series is a must-watch for sports fans

By Paul Moore

The best UK gig, album and artist of 2017 have been revealed

Music

The best UK gig, album and artist of 2017 have been revealed

By Paul Moore

I’m A Celeb viewers all have same complaint during 75 minute show

complaints

I’m A Celeb viewers all have same complaint during 75 minute show

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: How well do you remember Game of Thrones season eight episode two?

Entertainment

QUIZ: How well do you remember Game of Thrones season eight episode two?

By JOE

Can you beat the clock and name all the ringers on the softball team in The Simpsons?

Quiz

Can you beat the clock and name all the ringers on the softball team in The Simpsons?

By Conor Heneghan

This is what’s coming to Netflix in February

Netflix

This is what’s coming to Netflix in February

By Ben Kenyon

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

By Charlie Herbert

Darwin Nunez reveals Marcelo Bielsa impact after Newcastle brace

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez reveals Marcelo Bielsa impact after Newcastle brace

By Callum Boyle

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

At Home with the Fury's

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

By Charlie Herbert

Sir David Attenborough to return with new TV series at 97 years old

Sir David Attenborough to return with new TV series at 97 years old

By Joseph Loftus

Video game stories are better than film, say majority in study

Video game stories are better than film, say majority in study

By Steve Hopkins

FA advised to give Virgil van Dijk four-match ban for Newcastle red

Football

FA advised to give Virgil van Dijk four-match ban for Newcastle red

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans are not best pleased with the Premier League Goal of the Season

Anthony Martial

Liverpool fans are not best pleased with the Premier League Goal of the Season

By Darragh Murphy

Video: The trailer for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is here

PlayStation

Video: The trailer for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is here

By JOE

Netflix’s new horror movie is getting some scarily positive reviews

Cam

Netflix’s new horror movie is getting some scarily positive reviews

By Rory Cashin

6 hilarious moments from last night’s I’m A Celeb

Harry Redknapp

6 hilarious moments from last night’s I’m A Celeb

By Ciara Knight

English people want Iceland to beat them in the Euros because of the referendum

Brexit

English people want Iceland to beat them in the Euros because of the referendum

By Alex Finnis

Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-semitic messages he sent on Facebook

anti-Semitism

Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-semitic messages he sent on Facebook

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories