Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

He only lasted three days

Love Island has reportedly lost an Islander just hours after the new All Stars series launched on ITV.

The Sun have reported that Jake Cornish has walked out of the villa after discovering that the public had paired him up with his ex Liberty Poole.

A source told The Sun: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

BREAKING 🚨 Jake has LEFT the Love Island All Stars Villa#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MZPG3e2Cf1 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 16, 2024

Jake and Liberty met during series seven of the dating show however their romance fell to pieces just days before the final.

Last night, Jake looked absolutely uninterested when he realised who he was going to be paired with.

After Maya Jama announced the news, he said: “I knew it.” Speaking about how he felt to be reunited with his ex, he said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Love Island All Stars achieved the show’s biggest launch since Summer 2022 with 1.9m viewers across ITV1 and ITV2 (across all devices and including viewing on ITVX).