03rd Jul 2024

Antiques Roadshow expert issues warning over valuation of Rolling Stones photo

JOE

The guest had an array of fascinating memorabilia.

Antiques Roadshow expert Mark Hill issued a warning to a hopeful guest over the valuation of a set of rare Rolling Stones photographs from the year before they shot to stardom.

In an old episode of the BBC show, a seller named Mike presented Hill with a collection of items from the time he hired The Rolling Stones before they were famous.

However, Hill was concerned about a missing detail which could be key to the value of the photos.

In 1963, Mike had the opportunity to hire The Rolling Stones before they had topped the charts as he organised a fundraiser for a local social club.

The bands agent charged him £95 for the iconic band’s appearance at the event which turned out to be a big success.

Mike presented Hill with a series of photos from the event which he claimed to have taken himself as well as a ticket, a poster and a couple of scrapbooks documenting the gig’s organisation.

The club made a profit after selling 2,000 tickets at five shillings each.

Hill thought the collection could be worth a sizeable sum but he enquired for more information on the photographs.

“What I’m most interested in, is the photos. Did you take them with your own camera?”

The guest confirmed he had taken them, side stage with his Sportsman camera.

But Hill pushed further: “Where are the negatives do we know? Do you still have them?”

Hill explained that with the negatives, Mike could sell them with the copywrite so they can be reproduced making the collection more valuable.

Mike confirmed that he still had the negatives: “The negatives are in a draw, with thousands of other negatives of railways.”

The antiques expert made his guest promise that the first thing he’d do ‘even before making a cup of tea’ would be to find the negatives.

“I presume we have unpublished and candid shots of one of the earliest concerts that The Rolling Stones performed.”

He estimated that Mike could sell the collection for £2000. However, Mike did not confirm whether he would sell them or not.

