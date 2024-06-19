Search icon

Entertainment

19th Jun 2024

Spaceballs sequel in development with Mel Brooks and Josh Gad

Charlie Herbert

It’s been almost 40 years since the much-loved parody was released

A Spaceballs sequel is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Josh Gad set to star and Mel Brooks producing.

Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad, while Kevin Salter will executive produce.

Variety reports that the project is in early stages, and plot details are being kept a secret. Amazon has not commented on the reports.

Originally released in 1987, Spaceballs was a comedy film that parodied the Star Wars film and the whole sci-fi genre, also lampooning franchises like Star Trek and Alien.

You can watch the trailer for the 1987 original below.

The movie starred  Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet and Brooks as President Skroob and Yogurt.

Although initially released to a mixed reception, Spaceballs has become a cult classic over the years.

Gad is best known for his performance in hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon and his role as Olaf in the Frozen films.

Meanwhile, Brooks is one of the most famous names in comedy and entertainment. Known for directing and starring in films such as “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, he is also part of a select group of people with EGOT status. This is the term given to someone who has won an award in the four biggest entertainment awards – an Emmy (television), a Grammy (music), an Oscar (film) and a Tony (musical theatre).

No release date for Spaceballs 2 has been revealed, so you’ll have to watch this space for more info!

Related links:

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

Sausage Party sequel with original cast returning set to drop this summer

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth On UK Vs Australia And Survival Strategy 

Topics:

Comedy,Film,josh gadd,mel brooks,spaceballs,spaceballs sequel

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

brian cox

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

By Ryan Price

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

Justin Timberlake

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

By Charlie Herbert

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

a night of the seven kingdoms

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

Missing 19-year-old’s final Snapchat released after going missing in Tenerife

Missing Person

Missing 19-year-old’s final Snapchat released after going missing in Tenerife

By Ryan Price

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

By Jacob Entwistle

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

bank

Martin Lewis fan wakes up to £35k in bank account after following his advice

By Nina McLaughlin

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

Justin Timberlake

Cop who pulled Justin Timberlake over was ‘so young he didn’t recognise’ the popstar

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

a night of the seven kingdoms

First look at new Game of Thrones spin-off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

By Charlie Herbert

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

ash sarkar

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

By Jack Peat

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 3!

Euros

Euros Special – Missing Players Day 3!

By Colin McDonnell

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories