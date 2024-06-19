Spaceballs sequel in development with Mel Brooks and Josh Gad

It’s been almost 40 years since the much-loved parody was released

A Spaceballs sequel is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Josh Gad set to star and Mel Brooks producing.

Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad, while Kevin Salter will executive produce.

Variety reports that the project is in early stages, and plot details are being kept a secret. Amazon has not commented on the reports.

Originally released in 1987, Spaceballs was a comedy film that parodied the Star Wars film and the whole sci-fi genre, also lampooning franchises like Star Trek and Alien.

You can watch the trailer for the 1987 original below.

The movie starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet and Brooks as President Skroob and Yogurt.

Although initially released to a mixed reception, Spaceballs has become a cult classic over the years.

Gad is best known for his performance in hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon and his role as Olaf in the Frozen films.

Meanwhile, Brooks is one of the most famous names in comedy and entertainment. Known for directing and starring in films such as “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, he is also part of a select group of people with EGOT status. This is the term given to someone who has won an award in the four biggest entertainment awards – an Emmy (television), a Grammy (music), an Oscar (film) and a Tony (musical theatre).

No release date for Spaceballs 2 has been revealed, so you’ll have to watch this space for more info!

