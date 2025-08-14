‘Collector’s edition’ Blu-ray for one of the best action films ever drops in price by 25%

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon is currently selling the 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of the 1977 action thriller masterpiece Sorcerer for just £15.33, after a cut in price by 25%.

For those not aware, Sorcerer was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker William Friedkin and was the immediate follow-up to his smash-hit movies The French Connection and The Exorcist.

An adaptation of Georges Arnaud’s 1950 French novel The Wages of Fear, the film follows four strangers (one of whom is played by Roy Scheider, Jaws) who, for various different reasons, have become exiled from their home nations.

Now lying low in a remote South American village, where they live in poverty, the group agrees to undertake a dangerous mission in the hopes of a big payday.

This is to deliver several cases of dynamite, so old that they are dripping unstable nitroglycerin, through the dense jungles of South America.

“When the slightest bump in the road could equal instant death, the real question is not whether these men will survive this nerve-shredding ordeal, but who they will have become if they return at all?” the plot synopsis adds.

Sorcerer was seen as a box office bomb and a critical disappointment upon release. That said, its reputation has deservedly improved over time.

JOE would argue that the scenes in which the extremely combustible nitroglycerin is transported via trucks – one of which is called ‘Sorcerer’ – through dangerous jungle terrains lacking roads are some of the most nerve-wrecking and exciting we’ve ever seen.

The film’s deliciously dark exploration of the idea of fate, its immersive settings (the movie was shot on location) and its brilliant electronic score by Tangerine Dream have also garnered huge admiration.

You can read some rave reviews for Sorcerer below:

The Barb (Atlanta): “It’s a nail-biter all the way — first-class moviemaking.”

Boulder Weekly: “Bleak as hell but so expertly made it’s hard not to sit in awe.”

Cinapse: “Sorcerer [is] something special, one of the best films from one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Stream on Demand: “Friedkin gives the jungle a primal quality, an aliveness that makes their journey feel like a trip through an alien world waiting to swallow them up.”

Urban Cinefile: “Sorcerer is simply riveting cinema, one of the most enthralling, suspenseful and heart-stopping films I have ever seen.”

The product description for the 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition of Sorcerer reads:

“After the success of The French Connection and The Exorcist, William Friedkin began work on his biggest project to date. “Seizing the moment, he embarked on an ambitious and lengthy shoot in the dense jungles of the Dominican Republic and like Werner Herzog with Fitzcarraldo and Francis Ford Coppola on Apocalypse Now, Friedkin battled the elements, came face-to-face with nature and emerged victorious. “Now, 40 years since its release, Sorcerer is regarded by critics and ﬁlmmakers alike as a true lost cinematic masterpiece – a feat of ﬁlmmaking that encapsulates the revolutionary artistry of 1970s American cinema that is a triumph to behold.”

The Blu-ray comes with the special features listed below:

Sorcerers – A Conversation with William Friedkin and Nicolas Winding Refn, director of Drive (74 minutes)

The Mystery of Fate – A letter from director William Friedkin

Newly commissioned artwork to celebrate the 40th Anniversary

Reversible sleeve containing the newly commissioned and original theatrical artwork

You can shop for the deal on the Sorcerer Blu-ray via Amazon.