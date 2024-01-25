Search icon

25th Jan 2024

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

Nina McLaughlin

Oh dear…

Only Fools and Horses Fans have been left heartbroken after hearing about the reality of two of the lead’s relationship.

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst used to seem close pals back in their days playing market trader brothers Del Boy and Rodney Trotter, however things have reportedly grown tense.

The duo last reunited back in 2014, when they filmed a charity special, but it appears that their relations may have been poor for some time.

Despite this, the pair were best of buds for a long time.

“One day, Nick and I were in our very small caravan on location,” David recalled back in 1989.

“We were all fed up because nothing was happening so [we] said ‘why don’t we stage a huge row and you can storm out and say you’re leaving and I can shout at you saying don’t you ever come back again’.”

He went on:  “‘I never want to work with you’. The whole crew went stiff. Five minutes went by and the producer and director came to see me and they were quaking in their boots.

“They asked what’s going on and I told them to go see Nick. When they got to him, I couldn’t contain myself any longer and roared with laughter.

“They went from white to purple in their faces. I don’t think the producer was much impressed.”

Even if this row was a joke, it seems the reality of the pair’s relations these days isn’t far off.

Nicholas told Red Carpet News of David back in 2017: “We had a very similar work ethic and ethos – that we wanted to do our best as quickly as possible. You didn’t have very long to record an episode […] We didn’t have much time to rehearse it so we had to have each other’s back.”

David, however, has been much more upfront about the reality of their relationship. 

“He’s much more, how can I say, self-contained, perhaps, than he used to be,” David said in a 2022 interview, per The Mirror.

“So, unfortunately, we don’t see each other as much as I’d like to. But that’s how things work out sometimes.”

He revealed that he misses his old pals: “I miss it terribly. It wasn’t like going to work. It was going to have some fun with your mates. We loved each other.”

