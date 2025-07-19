One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

It has one of the most iconic final scenes in a film ever.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 19 July) is The Long Good Friday, the classic British gangster flick from 1980.

Set in the late 1970s, it follows Harold Shand (Bob Hoskins) – an English gangster trying to become a legitimate property mogul who has big plans to get the American mafia to bankroll his transformation of a derelict area of London into a possible venue for a future Olympic Games.

A series of bombings targets his empire, however, on the very weekend the Americans are in town to discuss the deal.

Convinced there is a traitor in his organisation, Shand sets out to eliminate the rat in typically ruthless fashion.

The Long Good Friday also stars an incredible Helen Mirren as Shand’s resourceful girlfriend Victoria and features Pierce Brosnan in a small but pivotal early part for the Irish actor.

Indeed, the movie’s great performances, gritty depiction of late ’70s London and unforgettable closing scene have made it a classic in the gangster movie sub-genre.

Holding a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is airing tonight on Film4 at 11.40pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Karate Kid – Film4 – 6.15pm

Starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith, this is a fun American remake of the classic 1984 film.

Titanic – Channel 4 – 6.30pm

Relive this classic romantic tragedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by James Cameron.

The Equalizer – Film4 – 9pm

Denzel Washington plays a black ops veteran battling to leave his violent past behind.

The Commitments – BBC 2 – 10pm

Directed by Alan Parker, this 1991 flick provides a gritty but fun depiction of working-class Dublin through the lens of an ambitious band.