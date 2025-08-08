Search icon

08th Aug 2025

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

Stephen Porzio

One of the leads is an Oscar-winner.

Official Competition, the acclaimed comedy-drama starring Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz (Vicky Christina Barcelona) and Oscar-nominee Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), is now available to watch at home.

Currently streaming via Channel 4’s website, the 2021 Spanish movie sees two rival actors (Banderas and Oscar Martínez) pitted against each other by an ambitious director (Cruz).

“When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best. Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavour,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Completing the all-star team are two actors with massive talent but even bigger egos: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero and radical theatre actor Iván Torres. Both are legends, but not exactly best friends.

“Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?”

Holding a very impressive 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, critics lavished praise on Official Competition for its satirical portrait of actors and filmmaking and for its fun central performances.

You can read a sample of these reviews below:

Daily Telegraph (UK): “An uproarious comedy that’s also deliciously well-performed… this Spanish-language gem cleverly gets away with being both roast session and sneaky celebration at once.”

IndieWire: “Seeing Cruz and Banderas show off their comedic chops is definitely a pleasure, and the farcical final scenes will leave viewers on a high.”

Metro.co.uk: “This movie-making industry satire is witty, intelligent and saved from potentially unbearable navel-gazing by the warmth, talent and sheer charismatic chemistry of Cruz and Banderas.”

Monocle: “I enjoy that Official Competition really sends up that kind of brooding artist persona.”

Sydney Morning Herald: “In between the comic highlights, the script succeeds in planting some surprisingly revealing insights about the vanities and illusions of the theatrical life. It’s a very clever film.”

Having aired on TV via Channel 4 earlier this week, Official Competition is now available to stream on Channel 4’s website right here.

