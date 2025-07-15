Search icon

15th Jul 2025

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Stephen Porzio

It’s a modern classic.

Normal People, the Irish romantic drama series that gripped the world a few years ago, is being added to Netflix early next month.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Sally Rooney, the 12-part show charts the passionate, if turbulent, relationship between two young people from the county of Sligo: Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones).

In secondary school, the pair appear to be polar opposites. Yet, they eventually form a strong connection, which changes and evolves as they attend Trinity College in Dublin together and enter their 20s.

Rooney penned the TV adaptation of her book, with the help of acclaimed screenwriters Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth, Succession) and Mark O’Rowe (Intermission, Perrier’s Bounty).

This was as Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson (Frank, Room) directed the series, alongside Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who, Howard’s End).

Normal People is an absolutely brilliant show that tells an intense and complex tale of first love with such authenticity, sensitivity and thoughtfulness that it is nearly impossible not to get swept up in the drama.

It also introduced the world to the now household names Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Holding a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, you can read some other rave reviews of Normal People below:

BBC.com: “It is just so brilliantly done in every single way: from the way it is formed and shot, to the acting and the chemistry. It feels as if you’re watching a real relationship unfold on screen.”

Globe and Mail: “Normal People, beautifully made, is an achingly powerful story of intimacy, affection, power-dynamics, class division and money.”

The New Republic: “I’ve never seen a love story like it on television before.”

Time: “The 12-episode limited series powerfully captures the angst and intensity of young love as the pair each navigates their respective struggles with friendships, trauma, and mental health.”

Normal People will be added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland on Sunday, 3 August.

