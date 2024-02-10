New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

Bring it on.

A new Game of Thrones spin-off is in the works with writer Mattson Tomlin, best known for his work on The Batman, taking the lead.

The spin-off, which centers around Aegon’s Conquest, has taken a huge step forward with Tomlin currently crafting a story around Aegon I Targaryen and his “bloody and brutal conquest” of the continent of Westeros, reports IGN.

Anyone who’s read the books will know that Aegon I Targaryen is one of the most influential Targaryens leading up to the era of Game of Thrones’ Daenerys.

He was involved in conquering six of Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms and became the first king of the Iron Throne.

Understandably there’s a lot of general interest in Aegon and as a result HBO have been toying with the idea of turning it into a series for quite some time.

Now it appears things are finally going in the right direction.

House of the Dragon was a huge success, scoring the biggest premiere in HBO’s history. The second season is set to launch this summer.

However many other prequel’s and spin-offs to Game of Thrones have fallen apart.

George RR Martin confirmed in January 2023 that HBO had shelved a few projects but didn’t reveal which ones they were.

The Hedge Knight series, however, is still moving forward and it’s been reported that it will enter production this year.

