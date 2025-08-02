Netflix has just added 20 huge movies to its library

Netflix in the UK has been on a film-adding spree of late.

Here are the 20 new movie additions that we think are the most worth seeking out.

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

The Addams Family / Addams Family Values

With the second season of Wednesday out next week, what better time to revisit these beloved ’90s films also featuring the character of Wednesday Addams?

The Commuter

Liam Neeson headlines this thriller as a man who is unwittingly recruited into a murder conspiracy after meeting a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga) while on his daily train commute.

A Cure for Wellness

This cult psychological horror from 2016 sees Dane DeHaan play an ambitious young executive at a financial firm in New York who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from a mysterious rehabilitation centre in the Swiss Alps.

BlackBerry

Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny) is incredible in this wickedly fun comedy-drama about the rise and fall of the BlackBerry brand of mobile phones.

Flightplan

This fun, if preposterous, thriller sees Jodie Foster play a recently widowed mother on a long-haul flight with her daughter, who wakes up from a nap to find her child has disappeared.

Even stranger, the crew of the flight then tells the widow that her daughter was never on the plane.

Ghost Town

Ricky Gervais’ first leading film role was in this fantasy comedy as a dentist who “sees dead people and they annoy him”.

Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield stars in this harrowing biographical WWII drama, which was recently ranked the seventh best war movie ever.

Happy Gilmore 2

The new cameo-loaded sequel to Adam Sandler’s classic ’90s comedy about a failed ice hockey player who discovers he has a knack for golf.

The Intruder

This 2019 psychological thriller stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as a couple who buy a house in the country, only to realise its previous owner (Dennis Quaid) refuses to let it go.

The Lesson

This well-liked 2023 British psychological thriller centres around Liam (Daryl McCormack), an aspiring and ambitious young writer who eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant).

Soon after, however, Liam becomes ensnared in a web of “family secrets, resentment and retribution”.

Marshall

This biographical legal drama focuses on Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases.

The Natural

The beloved ’80s sports film in which an unknown middle-aged batter (Robert Redford) with a mysterious past appears out of nowhere to take a losing 1930s baseball team to the top of the league.

Red Riding Trilogy

The acclaimed, star-studded trilogy of dark crime thrillers set in 1970s and ’80s Yorkshire in England. For more information, click here.

The Terminal

Director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Hanks re-teamed for this comedy-drama about a man forced to live in an airport.

Unbroken

Before he appeared in 28 Years Later and Sinners this year, Jack O’Connell starred in this biographical WWII drama directed by Angelina Jolie.

War of the Worlds

Not the new Ice Cube-fronted adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi story, but the Steven Spielberg/Tom Cruise version from 2005.

Yesterday

This fun rom-com from director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) and writer Richard Curtis (Love Actually) asks: ‘What if only one man (played by Himesh Patel) remembered The Beatles?’