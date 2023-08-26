Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to TV screens next month after 10-year hiatus

It’s been a long ten years!

The comedy sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys will be back on our TV screens soon after a 10-year hiatus.

Brendan O’Caroll will reclaim his on-screen role as foul-mouthed Irish mammy Agnes Brown for the first time since 2013.

Fans of the show will be thrilled to hear that four new episodes will drop early next month, as confirmed by the BBC.

However, while it has been announced that RTE will also be showing the mini-series, it has yet to give an exact date as to when they will be showing it.

In the meantime, BBC has confirmed its return on BBC One for Friday, September 8th, with the episodes coming available on the iPlayer thereafter.

While Mrs. Brown’s Boys has stopped filming, the show is known for making a resurgence during the Christmas period on the BBC.

Agnes is a loud-mouthed matriarch who lives with and meddles in the lives of her six sons and daughter in Dublin, assuming the headship of the family following her husband’s death.

Much of the cast of the comedy sitcom is related in real life, with O’Caroll’s wife, Jennifer Gibeny, starring as his on-screen daughter, Cathy.

The show has won a BAFTA for ‘Best Situation Comedy’ in 2012, as well as multiple awards from the National Television Awards UK and the Irish Film and Television Awards over the years.

It’s unknown what direction or storyline the new mini-series will take, but in previous seasons, it took a relaxed approach, with production mistakes and tomfoolery being edited into each episode on purpose.

We won’t have long to wait to find out what the Brown family will get up to, but we can bet Agnes will find herself smack bang in the middle of her family and friends dilemmas whichever route it goes down!

