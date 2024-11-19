Search icon

19th Nov 2024

Molly Mae says people compared her split from Tommy Fury to Charles and Diana

Zoe Hodges

‘I didn’t want what happened to happen’

Molly-Mae Hague has claimed her split from Tommy Fury was compared to that of Charles and Diana.

The former Love Island star, 25, announced she and Tommy Fury, also 25, had split up back in August.

The pair who met on the ITV dating show in 2019, had welcomed baby Bambi and were engaged to be married.

The split came as a huge shock to fans of the pair as neither had given any indication that there was trouble in paradise.

However, in a statement released by the fashionista, Molly-Mae said she was “extremely upset” to confirm they had parted ways.

Three months on from the split, Molly-Mae has admitted she believed the reaction from the public and the press was similar to that of the then Prince Charles and Diana.

She made the claim in an interview with British Vogue where she said: “It was a bit of a shock, I didn’t want what happened to happen.

“I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away.

“But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him.”

Rumours circulated that Fury had been unfaithful to Hague.

It was reported that Fury had allegedly slept with a Danish woman whilst he was on a lads holiday in North Macedonia, though Tommy strongly denies any allegations that he cheated on her.

Hague went on to say: “No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake.”

Hague recently admitted that her wedding plans had been influenced by her social media followers.

She said: “Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media? Probably.

“Would I be more confident now, after everything that’s happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I’m going to do it this way? Definitely.”

Molly Mae hague,Tommy Fury

