07th Apr 2025

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

Nina McLaughlin

Benidorm might be making a comeback…

The iconic British series ran from 2007 to 2018, and has been missing from our screens ever since.

However, it looks like good news for fans, as a source has revealed that the show is set to make a comeback.

Speaking to The Sun, they said: “Benidorm was adored by millions when it was suddenly cancelled. Fans will be thrilled to hear ITV wants to bring it back.

“An 11th series hasn’t been commissioned yet, but there’s major excitement building as early talks begin.

“Producers have started to reach out to the show’s stars and are hopeful a decision can be made later this year.”

It comes after one of the show’s stars gave fans a huge hint that the show was returning.

Sherrie Hewson, who played Joyce Temple-Savage in the series, gave fans fresh hope after she was asked about the possibility of another series.

One fan asked her: “Will there be another series of Benidorm, Joyce?”

To which the actress replied: “Never say never.”

Although these three little words may not sound incredibly hope-inducing, fans of the show think it’s the biggest indicator yet that season 11 may be on its way.

“Ooo exciting. I know Derren is writing again!!!!. What a joy a s11 would be,” one wrote.

Series creator Derren Little previously sent fans into a meltdown after he teased the possibility of another series, following his stint as a radio DJ.

“It’s been a difficult decision but I’ve decided to return back to writing for both television and theatre,” he said in a statement.

“I have had clear, recent indications that certain TV channels are interested in my decision and I hope you will be watching the fruits of my labour in time to come.

“Obviously there are always rumours surrounding such announcements but I would like to make it clear my decision to come out of retirement is purely to spend less time with my family.”

