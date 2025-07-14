Search icon

14th Jul 2025

Netflix is about to remove a very dark sci-fi thriller movie

Stephen Porzio

Holding an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score, this is a film that earns its 18 certificate.

Infinity Pool, the recent sci-fi horror thriller that sparked some controversy upon release, is going to be removed from Netflix later this month.

The 2023 movie stars Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) and Cleopatra Coleman (Cobweb) as James and Em, a wealthy couple holidaying at an all-inclusive resort on the fictional island of La Tolqa.

Guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (a scene-stealing Mia Goth, Pearl), the couple breaks the rules of the resort and ventures outside its grounds, during which time, James hits someone with his car.

To his horror, James discovers that the punishment for this crime on the island is death.

That said, the country has a unique system of justice reserved for foreign nationals.

For a hefty fee, James is allowed to have a clone of himself rapidly grown to stand in for his execution. However, this opens the door for more unexpected horrors…

Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral, Possessor), Infinity Pool uses its sci-fi horror premise to cleverly satirise the type of uber-wealthy who travel to exotic locations to engage in debauchery with little consequences.

It’s the film’s depiction of such debauchery, though, that caused a bit of a stir upon release, with the movie initially being handed the rare NC-17 rating in the US.

This was later downgraded to the more regular R rating after some re-edits.

Holding an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Infinity Pool earned very positive reviews upon release from critics.

You can read a sample of some of those positive write-ups below:

Chicago Sun-Times: “Goth goes all-out as the manipulative and psychotic Gabi; at times it’s as if she’s channelling Robert De Niro’s Max Cady…”

Independent (UK): “Blood-churning moments are combined with a depth of characterisation you don’t always get in more conventional horror fare. In its morbid and provocative way, the film is often funny but it’s thought-provoking and very creepy too.”

iNews.co.uk: “Combining sly social commentary, mind-bending hallucinogenic orgy sequences, and a tinge of sci-fi body horror, Infinity Pool aims squarely at wealth and the desiccated morals that come with the power of money.”

Observer (UK): “It may not be for everyone, but I dived deep into Infinity Pool – twice – and enjoyed the hell out of the experience.”

Time Out: “It’s one hell of a twisted ride with a troupe of truly awful characters as our guide. It’s damn-near unmissable and, from a safe distance, addictive as all hell.”

Infinity Pool seemed to find more of an audience on streaming when it was added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

However, when you search for the movie on the service, a message now reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 25 July.”

