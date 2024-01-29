Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

Holly Willoughby’s return to TV is reportedly not going well

The former This Morning presenter is reportedly ‘struggling’ with working alongside Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice.

Willoughby famously worked hand in hand with Phillip Schofield across both shows, but since Schofield’s exit from the shows following the reveal of his ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger colleague, she has been forced to work with other co-hosts.

However, it seems it’s not going too well for the star.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror: “Stephen Mulhern is a confident professional, he is effortless in his presentation. With Holly, there seems to be an inauthenticity, the smiles she gives Stephen are masking smiles, and they aren’t genuine emotions.”

“She is still on point and professional with her delivery but we aren’t seeing the level of connection that she had with Phil,” he continued.

“They were the strongest presenting duo in the country, they were telepathic with each other and we don’t see that with Stephen and Holly.

“They are getting on but we don’t see the same spark. A lot of Holly’s smiles and funnier moments seem to be staged, she doesn’t seem as authentic as she was on This Morning where she was known for her outburst of laughter, I think she has lost that effortlessness.

“Stephen is business as usual and I think without his level of professionalism she would struggle.”