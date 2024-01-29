Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jan 2024

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ as partnership with Stephen Mulhern ‘not genuine’

Nina McLaughlin

Holly Willoughby’s return to TV is reportedly not going well

The former This Morning presenter is reportedly ‘struggling’ with working alongside Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice.

Willoughby famously worked hand in hand with Phillip Schofield across both shows, but since Schofield’s exit from the shows following the reveal of his ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger colleague, she has been forced to work with other co-hosts.

However, it seems it’s not going too well for the star.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror: “Stephen Mulhern is a confident professional, he is effortless in his presentation. With Holly, there seems to be an inauthenticity, the smiles she gives Stephen are masking smiles, and they aren’t genuine emotions.”

“She is still on point and professional with her delivery but we aren’t seeing the level of connection that she had with Phil,” he continued.

“They were the strongest presenting duo in the country, they were telepathic with each other and we don’t see that with Stephen and Holly.

“They are getting on but we don’t see the same spark. A lot of Holly’s smiles and funnier moments seem to be staged, she doesn’t seem as authentic as she was on This Morning where she was known for her outburst of laughter, I think she has lost that effortlessness.

“Stephen is business as usual and I think without his level of professionalism she would struggle.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

Madeleine McCann

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

By Kat O'Connor

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

FA Cup

Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

By Callum Boyle

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

Peaky Blinders star fined for possession of crack cocaine

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-footballer turned porn star says it’s not fun as he thought it would be

Acting

Ex-footballer turned porn star says it’s not fun as he thought it would be

By Kieran Galpin

A new Marvel comic book villain looks remarkably similar to Donald Trump

Comic Books

A new Marvel comic book villain looks remarkably similar to Donald Trump

By Matt Tate

The definitive ranking of the best Christmas TV episodes of all time

Father Ted

The definitive ranking of the best Christmas TV episodes of all time

By Wil Jones

Great news for Peaky Blinders fans because Season 4 is expected to arrive very soon

Peaky Blinders

Great news for Peaky Blinders fans because Season 4 is expected to arrive very soon

By Paul Moore

Love Island’s Chris and Kem reach agreement with Lethal Bizzle over ‘Little Bit Leave It’

Chris and Kem

Love Island’s Chris and Kem reach agreement with Lethal Bizzle over ‘Little Bit Leave It’

By JOE

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock recreated infamous scandal pic with Gina embrace

Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock recreated infamous scandal pic with Gina embrace

By Jack Peat

Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

Football

Virgil van Dijk unwilling to commit his future to Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

Driving

Drivers in major UK city face £100 fine for parking on pavement from today

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

By JOE

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

By Callum Boyle

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

Griselda

Netflix fans ‘can’t sleep’ after watching gritty new crime series as it’s ‘just too good’

By Charlie Herbert

Naby Keita’s emotional reaction to hearing Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

Football

Naby Keita’s emotional reaction to hearing Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville labels Man United a ‘graveyard for reputations’ after latest failure

Everton

Gary Neville labels Man United a ‘graveyard for reputations’ after latest failure

By Luke Jennings

Government criticises the BBC for giving Keir Starmer a prime time TV slot

Government criticises the BBC for giving Keir Starmer a prime time TV slot

By Josh Kaplan

Watch the touching moment Wayne Rooney surprises a young fan

Manchester United

Watch the touching moment Wayne Rooney surprises a young fan

By Simon Lloyd

Ian Rush believes pressure will ‘crank up’ on Rafa Benitez if Everton lose to Liverpool

Everton

Ian Rush believes pressure will ‘crank up’ on Rafa Benitez if Everton lose to Liverpool

By Daniel Brown

Richard Keys goes full Keysey with absurd Chelsea claim

Football

Richard Keys goes full Keysey with absurd Chelsea claim

By Reuben Pinder

Here’s who Premier League teams can face in the Europa League draw

Europa League

Here’s who Premier League teams can face in the Europa League draw

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories