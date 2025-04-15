Gladiator Live ticket prices confirmed for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Gladiator Live ticket prices have been revealed

The ticket prices for Gladiator Live have been confirmed – and this is everything you need to know.

It was announced last week that the hit BBC series would be touring across the UK featuring fan-favourites from the show.

The tour will begin on 1 November in Liverpool, before heading to Manchester, London and Birmingham, with multiple shows in each city.

Announcing the tour, the official Gladiators page on Instagram said: “If you can’t get enough of the show on TV, now you can join us in person. Don’t miss out on all the arena energy, and all our Gladiator action, coming to a city near you…”.

The lineup is yet to be revealed for the tour and each city, but they added that fans can “stay tuned for more info soon”.

While the likes of Viper, Sabre, Phantom, Fury, Giant, Athena and Fire appear on the official poster, so it’s likely that they’ll be making an appearance.

The second series of the show wrapped up last week (12 April), which saw two champions crowned, while the BBC has confirmed a third series is coming in early 2026.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Gladiator Live, you can find out all the info about ticket prices below.

What are the ticket prices for Gladiator Live?

During the presale it was confirmed that standard tickets are priced at the following:

£32.95

£41.75

£53.90

£70.75

£87.65

While VIP tickets are priced at:

£142.45

When do tickets go on sale?

Following the presale, tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, 17 April via:

An O2 Priority sale is currently taking place for O2 and Virgin Media customers. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or via priority.o2.co.uk.

1-2 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – tickets

22-23 November – Manchester, AO Arena – tickets

29-30 November – London, OVO Wembley Arena – tickets

13-14 December – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live – tickets