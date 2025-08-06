Search icon

06th Aug 2025

Gary Lineker ‘signs massive deal’ with ITV to host new show

Joseph Loftus

Big news.

Gary Lineker is set to return to Saturday night TV with a brand new ITV show.

These fresh reports of Lineker’s new deal come just three months after the England legend was forced to stand down from the BBC following accusations of anti-Semitism.

The new show, which The Sun reports Lineker will be hosting, is a gameshow that sees 12 celebrities put in boxes and given challenges.

It’s been compared to a crossover between Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Box, which is a huge hit in Norway, sees a dozen celebs placed into a dozen boxes with each of them forced to carry out daring challenges.

A source told The Sun: “ITV are really excited about it – and believe they have finally found a worthy successor to Saturday Night Takeaway.

“They have long been sniffing around Gary and just needed to find the right format for him.

“They’re confident they’ve found that now, and the BBC’s loss is their gain.”

A TV insider also told The Sun: “The scheduling hasn’t yet been confirmed but filming takes place in the autumn, and the series is due to air early spring.

“It looks likely to get a Saturday night slot though, but obviously it’s all still to play for.”

