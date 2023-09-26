First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

‘If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink’

Ricky Hatton has been revealed as the first contestant for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The name of the first contestant was teased throughout This Morning on Tuesday by hosts Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard.

The former British boxer’s outline could be seen, and a number of clues including boxing gloves were used to hint at who was taking part this year.

Hatton had earlier admitted his daughters found the news he’d signed up to the show “absolutely hilarious”.

He added: ”If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

Hatton competed between 1997 and 2012, and has since worked as a boxing promoter and trainer. During his boxing career he held multiple world championships at light-welterweight and one at welterweight.