Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

The follow up the 2010 post-apocalyptic flick will be a TV series.

A prequel has been announced for the 2010 heart-pounding thriller The Book of Eli, which starred Denzel Washington and was a big box office success.

John Boyega is set to produce the small screen follow up, and will star as the younger version of Washington’s character, Eli.

Deadline have revealed the news, alongside photographs of Boyega on set in the titular role.

According to the entertainment site, the TV series will be set roughly thirty years before the events of the 2010 film, during the period of the nuclear apocalypse that eventually leads to the events that Washington’s character experiences.

Gary Whitta, who wrote the original movie, is also the creator and writer of the series, as well as original director’s the Hughes brothers.

In spite of the financial success of the 2010 blockbuster, reviews of the film are mixed, with an audience score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 47% Tomatometer score.

The storyline of the film revolves around Eli (Washington), a nomad who fights his way across a ravaged, post-apocalyptic America while protecting a sacred book that holds the secrets to humanity’s salvation.

The is not the first time London-born Boyega will produce a project. His company UpperRoom were behind 2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, which he also co-starred in.

John Boyega plays Finn in Star Wars (Image: Disney)

Reaction to news of a Boyega-led prequel has been mixed on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “Oh, this could be an interesting world to dive into.”

Another commented: “He never got to wield a light saber (properly), but he’ll get to wield a sword.”

Others weren’t as positive about the prospect, with one declaring: “That film was perfect. It doesn’t need to be tainted like this wtf.”

Another just outright asked: “Why do we need a prequel to Book of Eli?”

There’s no doubt that there will be pressure on Boyega and Whitta to produce something special considering the mixed reviews of the movie from fans.

Many may also wonder if Washington will make a cameo appearance in the series.

The prequel series does not have a release date yet.

