Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jun 2024

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

Ryan Price

The follow up the 2010 post-apocalyptic flick will be a TV series.

A prequel has been announced for the 2010 heart-pounding thriller The Book of Eli, which starred Denzel Washington and was a big box office success.

John Boyega is set to produce the small screen follow up, and will star as the younger version of Washington’s character, Eli.

Deadline have revealed the news, alongside photographs of Boyega on set in the titular role.

According to the entertainment site, the TV series will be set roughly thirty years before the events of the 2010 film, during the period of the nuclear apocalypse that eventually leads to the events that Washington’s character experiences.

Gary Whitta, who wrote the original movie, is also the creator and writer of the series, as well as original director’s the Hughes brothers.

In spite of the financial success of the 2010 blockbuster, reviews of the film are mixed, with an audience score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 47% Tomatometer score.

The storyline of the film revolves around Eli (Washington), a nomad who fights his way across a ravaged, post-apocalyptic America while protecting a sacred book that holds the secrets to humanity’s salvation.

The is not the first time London-born Boyega will produce a project. His company UpperRoom were behind 2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising, which he also co-starred in.

John Boyega plays Finn in Star Wars (Image: Disney)
John Boyega plays Finn in Star Wars (Image: Disney)

Reaction to news of a Boyega-led prequel has been mixed on social media. One Twitter user wrote: “Oh, this could be an interesting world to dive into.”

Another commented: “He never got to wield a light saber (properly), but he’ll get to wield a sword.”

Others weren’t as positive about the prospect, with one declaring: “That film was perfect. It doesn’t need to be tainted like this wtf.”

Another just outright asked: “Why do we need a prequel to Book of Eli?”

There’s no doubt that there will be pressure on Boyega and Whitta to produce something special considering the mixed reviews of the movie from fans.

Many may also wonder if Washington will make a cameo appearance in the series.

The prequel series does not have a release date yet.

WATCH: How I Made It To The Top At One Of Europe’s Most Dangerous Prisons

Related links:

Topics:

action,Denzel Washington,Entertainment,Film,John Boyega,prequel,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

Entertainment

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

By Ryan Price

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

Documentary

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

By Charlie Herbert

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

crazy town

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

Andrew Lincoln

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

By Charlie Herbert

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Film

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

By Charlie Herbert

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

By Ryan Price

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

Actor

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

By Charlie Herbert

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

euros 2024

Bukayo Saka fires back on calls to play him out of position

By Zoe Hodges

Moment man who planned to kidnap Holly Willoughby was arrested

Holly Willoughby

Moment man who planned to kidnap Holly Willoughby was arrested

By Ryan Price

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

Cole Palmer

67% of fans think Gareth Southgate should start Cole Palmer against Slovakia

By Zoe Hodges

Fresh details come out about the two men Jay Slater was with on the night before he disappeared

jay slater

Fresh details come out about the two men Jay Slater was with on the night before he disappeared

By Ryan Price

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

Clive Tyldesley

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley questions ITV as he’s axed from the broadcaster

By Zoe Hodges

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

Manchester United

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

Diver

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

euros 2024

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

By Zoe Hodges

Phil Foden returns to England training at Euro 2024

England

Phil Foden returns to England training at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Tenerife police call for volunteers to take part in search for Jay Slater

jay slater

Tenerife police call for volunteers to take part in search for Jay Slater

By Ryan Price

Chocolate fans fuming after Nestle confirms they have scrapped much-loved flavour

Chocolate

Chocolate fans fuming after Nestle confirms they have scrapped much-loved flavour

By Ryan Price

UEFA axe Euros referee who failed to award Scotland penalty against Hungary

euros 2024

UEFA axe Euros referee who failed to award Scotland penalty against Hungary

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories