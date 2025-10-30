EXCLUSIVE: Joe Thomas breaks silence on The Inbetweeners reboot

He’s spoken out on The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas has spoken out on the much anticipated and confirmed Inbetweeners reboot.

It’s the biggest news in TV at the moment, The Inbetweeners are coming back, and we can’t wait.

The cult British comedy follows four unlikely and socially awkward friends as they navigate late adolescence, finding themselves in cringe-educing and hilarious situations.

In October, it was announced that distributor Banijay UK and production company Fudge Park Productions had struck an agreement that “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title”.

Speaking exclusively to JOE as part of a campaign for Visit Iceland, the actor and comedian, known best as Simon Cooper from The Inbetweeners, spoke out about the return of the show.

Talking about the confirmed reboot and whether he will feature in it, Thomas remained coy.

He said: “I can’t really say anything more than what’s already been put out there, which is basically that a deal has been struck between Fudge Park and Banijay which means that it’s now possible to do more.

“I haven’t seen any thing from them about what that might be so I’m sort of, to a certain extent, waiting to hear as well.”

Thomas also spoke about his latest role in a short film in collaboration with Visit Iceland in which the actor and comedian plays the role of geeky Northern Lights enthusiast Nigel.

Speaking about the character, Thomas joked “I actually think it’s most like a character I played in a show that I wrote called Chickens that no one watched, but he was a very enthusiastic maths teacher”.

He added: “I think he’s kind of he’s got a little bit of Simon’s kind of boyish enthusiasm and some of Kingsley in Fresh Meat who is a geologist, of course, so you know he would he would really like Iceland.”

Nigel spends his time with no-nonsense co-founder Helga and tag-along American Doug who form an intrepid trio looking for anyone to join their small fan group of aurora enthusiasts.

You can watch the film below:

The near-three minute film promotes the wonders of Iceland, its auroras, as well as its other unique activities such as whale watching and bathing in its thermal springs.

Elsewhere, Thomas spoke about The Inbetweeners and whether the show, which certainly has its strong-humoured moments, could be made in the same way today.

“I think that everything, if it’s good, will be tuned in to the culture that it’s a part of and also culture is always changing so I think that it’s really a question about the writing of the show,” he said.

“All I can really say is that I’ve always completely trusted the writers and I would back them to get it to get it right.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s easy, but also I think it wasn’t easy the first time round.

“They’re very good writers and I think there’s a bit of a tendency with the Inbetweeners after it became successful to think that they’d chosen a subject matter that was always going to be funny and actually, I’m not sure that it was a given that it would be funny.”

He added: “I think it had to be done well and I feel like there were other attempts to write about teenage boys in about 2008 at the same time as The Inbetweeners was coming out that were not successful.

“They are not remembered and the one that was successful is remembered, I think there’s a kind of cultural memory that it was easy, but I don’t think it was easy then and I don’t think it’s easy now.