19th Feb 2024

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

Nina McLaughlin

“This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!”

An erotic thriller starring Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Sherlock actor Martin Freeman has finally landed on UK screens today.

Miller’s Girl was first screened earlier this year at the Palm Springs Film Festival, before being released in American cinemas.

The film’s content caused somewhat of a ruckus, in particular one intimate scene between 21-year-old Ortega and 52-year-old Freeman.

Ortega plays the role of 18-year-old Cairo Sweet, who ends up entangled in an “increasingly complex web” with her professor Jonathan Miller, played by Freeman.

One of the most controversial scenes to come from the film is where Jonathan and Cairo act out a scene from a story written by the student.

The racy scene shows Ortega’s character bending over a bed as Freeman runs his hand up her arm and leans against her.

Social media reaction to the clip was rather shocked.

“I feel very [weird] while watching this or it just me? Sorry but not sorry bruh,” one person wrote.

A second said: “[That] clip might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

“I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies,” another put. “They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of [Jenna or Martin] could save this one for me.”

While a fourth put: “This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!”

If you want to see the controversial clip for yourself (along with the rest of the film, of course), Miller’s Girl is available to buy to stream on Amazon Prime.

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy asks ‘should I sing a rebel song’ after Bafta win

Baftas

BBC reporter slammed for inappropriate questions to Andrew Scott on BAFTAs red carpet

andrew scott

Bafta viewers furious after David Beckham’s controversial word choice

Baftas

Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

Football

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

Family

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Brighton

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

