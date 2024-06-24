Search icon

24th Jun 2024

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

Nina McLaughlin

This is gonna be fun!

A Donkey movie is officially in the works, with screen legend Eddie Murphy set to return to voice the iconic animation.

Shrek 5 has been confirmed for a long time, with news of the original cast’s return leaking last year.

However, this latest news really is the cherry on top for fans of the Dreamworks animations.

Speaking to Collider, Murphy confirmed that Shrek 5 wasn’t the only film coming from the franchise.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up,” he told the outlet.

“Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].”

Murphy clarified that he wasn’t recording both projects at the same time.

“I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next,” he said.

Murphy isn’t the only one who’s openly spoken about the next Shrek film.

Back in 2022, Myers said he would be “thrilled” if he had to do one Shrek film a year, whilst Banderas told Deadline: “There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back.”

Although the original cast look likely to be returning, it sounds like Shrek 5 will feel very different to previous films, and should perhaps be seen more as a reboot than a sequel.

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 to discuss the next Shrek film, screenwriter Michael McCullers teased: “Shrek 5 is being developed. I finished that script, which I really, really, really love.

“It’s really personal to me. It’s got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can’t reveal.

“Since DreamWorks was sold to Universal in that time for over $3 billion [£2.4bn], I imagine they’re particularly interested in it stepping up. And actually figuring out the future of the franchise in that way on the corporate level.

“Reinvention was sort of called for. There’s been four movies and a lot of material, so the characters are pretty beloved and they’re great characters, but you also have to think of a pretty new take at that point.”

