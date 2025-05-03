Prime Video has added one of 2024’s very best movies to its service

There has been a recent renewed interest in the Oscar-winning thriller as a result of real-world events.

Conclave, the excellent 2024 Vatican-set mystery thriller, is now available to stream via Prime Video.

Based on a novel by Robert Harris (The Ghost) and directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the movie focuses on one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events: the selection of a new pope.

The film follows Cardinal Lawrence (recent JOE interviewee Ralph Fiennes, in an Oscar-nominated turn), who is struggling with a crisis of faith when he is tasked with running the covert process to elect a new pontiff, in the wake of the beloved pope’s unexpected death.

“Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church,” the plot synopsis reads.

Along with Fiennes, the movie’s cast also includes Brian F. O’Byrne (Love/Hate), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), John Lithgow (The Crown), Lucian Msamati (Taboo), Sergio Castellitto (The Big Blue), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), as well as newcomer Carlos Diehz in a scene-stealing turn.

Conclave maintains an important, stately air thanks to its cast of thespians, Berger’s grand direction and the seriousness of its subject matter.

We here at JOE would argue, however, that its major strength is its underlying sense of campy fun as Cardinal Lawrence turns full Hercule Poirot and navigates a conclave full of backstabbers and gossipers in order to uncover the truth.

A box office and critical hit, Conclave was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Its writer, Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), picked up an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The film has also taken on new relevance in recent weeks, following the death of Pope Francis.

You can read a sample of some of the rave reviews of Conclave below:

The Guardian: “Ralph Fiennes is on sumptuous form as the deeply troubled Cardinal Lawrence at the centre of a murky Vatican plot. The result is a high-camp gripper, like the world’s most serious Carry On film.”

Empire: “It all unfolds with such precision: an unlikely potboiler that Berger presents not only thoughtfully, but viciously and deliciously.”

HeyUGuys: “A major awards contender, this is a deftly executed and gripping tale of secrets, lies and human ambition. Fiennes is magnetic, while the supporting cast conspire to wrap this tale of faith, power and morality in sumptuous dramatic cloth.”

iNews.co.uk: “Here, jostling for the papacy makes the Machiavellian moves of Succession look like child’s play.”

Observer UK: “You may think that being locked in a room with a bunch of pompous elderly men deviously attempting to shaft each other wouldn’t be a lot of fun. But trust me on this: Conclave is a blast.”

How to watch Conclave

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Conclave is streaming in the UK, Ireland and the US on Prime Video.