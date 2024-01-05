Search icon

05th Jan 2024

Cannibal disaster thriller based on true story is one of Netflix’s most harrowing films yet

Nina McLaughlin

Netflix viewers have been left rather shocked by one of the latest thrillers to hit the streaming service

With January comes a whole load of long, dark evenings that need to be filled.

However, Netflix has come to the rescue with a host of new additions to keep us entertained.

One of the most fascinating new films to hit the service is Society of the Snow – a 2023 flick that tells the story of the Miracle of the Andes.

It originally debuted in cinemas last year, but has hit Netflix this month.

The film tells the tale of the 1972 Andes flight disaster, which saw 45 people suffer a tragic plane crash in the Andean mountains.

There were 29 survivors, but rescue efforts were quickly scuppered after they failed to locate the plane wreckage.

Thus, 10 days after being in a plane crash, the survivors realised they were alone in the mountains with no one coming looking for them.

During their time in the mountains, an avalanche killed 13 more of the crash’s survivors.

It took the 16 remaining people 72 days in total to reach safety, and in this time members of the group have admitted to resorting to cannibalism in order to survive.

Society of the Snow is a thriller based on the accounts of the 16 survivors, and is based on a Pablo Vierci’s book of the same name.

“This film is absolutely not for the faint of heart.”

Viewers have shared their thoughts on the new film across social media.

“We need to talk more about J.A.Bayola’s extraordinary direction in Society of the Snow where he managed to deliver one of the most harrowing sequences in recent years,” one person wrote online.

A second said: “Ever watch a film that changes you in a fundamental way? This. This is it for me. Society of the Snow (2023), a brutal story of survival against all odds. This film is absolutely not for the faint of heart, and it’s 100% true.”

While a third put: “Society Of The Snow was enrapturing slowburn that was harrowing yet bleak & heartwarming.The narrative threads familiar waters,but the story is so inherentley harrowing that it feels foreign. Excellent performance across board from largely unknown cast.”

