Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham have renewed their wedding vows after being married for three years.

The 26-year-old and his 30-year-old actress wife reportedly said ‘I do’ once more in the midst of the Beckham family feud.

Rift rumours have been rife after the pair skipped out on dad David’s 50th birthday party.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, seem unbothered as the vow renewal celebration took place.

Talking to People magazine, a source close to the couple said: “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

In what seemed to confirm the news, a source told Metro: “This is a moment to celebrate their love and commitment, and to create a meaningful memory together.”

Both Brooklyn and his wife have unfollowed his brothers Romeo and Cruz on social media, who seemed to return the favour by unfollowing their brother.

The feud reportedly came about when Romeo, 22, began dating DJ Kim Turnbull, who had allegedly connected with Brooklyn in the past.

Reports have surfaced that Victoria and David are ‘hurt and disappointed’ that Brooklyn is ‘playing no part in family life.’

Further sources claimed that tensions between the couple and his parents are ‘definitely not beyond repair.’