Search icon

Entertainment

04th Aug 2025

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

Ava Keady

This comes in the midst of the Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham have renewed their wedding vows after being married for three years.

The 26-year-old and his 30-year-old actress wife reportedly said ‘I do’ once more in the midst of the Beckham family feud.

Rift rumours have been rife after the pair skipped out on dad David’s 50th birthday party.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, seem unbothered as the vow renewal celebration took place.

Talking to People magazine, a source close to the couple said: “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

In what seemed to confirm the news, a source told Metro: “This is a moment to celebrate their love and commitment, and to create a meaningful memory together.”

Both Brooklyn and his wife have unfollowed his brothers Romeo and Cruz on social media, who seemed to return the favour by unfollowing their brother.

The feud reportedly came about when Romeo, 22, began dating DJ Kim Turnbull, who had allegedly connected with Brooklyn in the past.

Reports have surfaced that Victoria and David are ‘hurt and disappointed’ that Brooklyn is ‘playing no part in family life.’

Further sources claimed that tensions between the couple and his parents are ‘definitely not beyond repair.’

Topics:

bechkam,brooklynn beckham,feud,Nicola Peltz

RELATED ARTICLES

Boris Johnson is begging failed Tory leadership candidates to back ‘anyone but Rishi Sunak’, reports claim

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is begging failed Tory leadership candidates to back ‘anyone but Rishi Sunak’, reports claim

By Tobi Akingbade

Elon Musk’s leaked texts show him turn down work with Bill Gates over Tesla drama

Bill Gates

Elon Musk’s leaked texts show him turn down work with Bill Gates over Tesla drama

By Danny Jones

Brooklyn Beckham confirms he has changed his surname after marrying Nicola Peltz

Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham confirms he has changed his surname after marrying Nicola Peltz

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

By Charlie Herbert

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

Comedy

One of the funniest gags in huge new comedy movie was Liam Neeson’s idea

By Stephen Porzio

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories