06th Feb 2024

British Hollywood star looks unrecognisable as he ‘stars as Jesus’ in new film

Nina McLaughlin

Fans have been left baffled after images of a Hollywood heartthrob’s latest role have surfaced

Benedict Cumberbatch looks completely unrecognisable in his role in his latest movie, The Book of Clarence.

Although the 47-year-old isn’t playing the real Jesus in the film (that role is taken by Nicholas Pinnock), the actor’s character gets mistaken for the biblical figure and is nailed to a cross.

The British actor is instead playing the role of Benjamin, who after meeting the real Jesus gains the ability to create new coins.

His newfound wealth comes with trouble, though, as the Romans fear he is another “messiah” that will disrupt their regime.

Also starring LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, and Caleb McLaughlin, the film hit cinemas earlier this year.

However, in the images from the movie, fans have all been saying the same thing – that they would have never recognised Cumberbatch in the role.

“Thought it was Nick Nolte until you said he was British,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Looks more like a caveman…”

However, others were more observant.

“Can tell by his eyes its Benedict Cumberbatch,” one deduced.

