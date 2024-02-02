Brad Pitt confirmed to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film ‘The Movie Critic’

Tarantino fans, you’re in for a treat

Brad Pitt has been confirmed to be starring in Quentin Tarantino’s final film The Movie Critic.

It will be the third time the pair have worked together, with their previous collaborations in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglorious Basterds going down a treat with fans of the legendary director.

Deadline reports that it’s not yet clear whether Pitt will take on the lead role, but that it seems likely he will.

It has previously been reported that The Movie Critic is looking to likely to be Tarantino’s final movie.

In 2012, he told Playboy that “directors don’t get better as they get older.”

“Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end,” he told the outlet.

“I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f***s up three good ones.

“I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’

“When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”

Little is known about The Movie Critic thus far, but The Hollywood Reporter says their sources describe the film as potentially following the story of Pauline Kael, one of the most influential critics of all time.