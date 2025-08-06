Search icon

06th Aug 2025

An extremely tense thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It’s a modern-day riff on The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, with 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 6 August) is Black Sea, the excellent but underseen 2014 submarine thriller starring Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

In the film, the Oscar-nominee plays a formal naval officer named Robinson who, after losing his salvage job, assembles a misfit crew of unemployed sailors (including Ben Mendelsohn and Michael Smiley) for a risky mission.

This is to find a Nazi U-boat that sank off the coast of Georgia, which is rumoured to contain a cargo of gold worth millions.

“Promising each man an equal share, Robinson leads the mixed British and Russian crew to comb the depths of the Black Sea,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Before long, greed takes hold of a crew already divided along language and cultural lines — and the fewer men that make it back alive, the more gold to go around.”

Black Sea was written by Dennis Kelly (creator of Channel 4’s cult thriller series Utopia) and directed by Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland, The Mauritanian).

Its cast also includes David Threlfall (Shameless), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Konstantin Khabensky (Night Watch), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil) and Tobias Menzies (The Terror).

The movie is essentially a modern-day riff on The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, with both films focusing on the growing distrust and paranoia among a tight-knit group as they seek their fortune.

Adding to the tension in Black Sea, however, is the pressure cooker setting of the submarine, where one false move can mean great danger for the crew.

Holding an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, Black Sea is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.35pm. It’s also available to buy on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV, the Sky Store and YouTube.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Top Gun: Maverick – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise stars in maybe the best blockbuster movie of recent years.

Behind Enemy Lines – Legend – 9pm

Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman star in this action war film about an American naval flight officer who is shot down during the Bosnian War.

Wanted: Dead or Alive – Legend Xtra – 9pm

An ’80s Rutger Hauer-led action flick.

Speed 2: Cruise Control – ITV4 – 9pm

Bad Neighbours 2 – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hit comedy sequel, a married couple (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) plot to take down a debaucherous sorority after its members move in next door.

Game of Death – ITV4 – 10.30pm

A direct-to-DVD action flick with Wesley Snipes.

Thick as Thieves – Legend – 11.05pm

An average heist action thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

