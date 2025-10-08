Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

The series that topped Entertainment Weekly’s list of the best Netflix original shows ever may surprise you.

The Haunting of Hill House, the 2018 gothic horror drama, has been named the best ever Netflix original series by Entertainment Weekly.

The media outlet recently selected what they believe to be the best 25 shows released by the streaming giant, ranking them in terms of quality.

Hill House, which was created by Mike Flanagan (who also made the Netflix series House of Usher and Midnight Mass), is a loose adaptation of the classic novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, updating it for modern times.

The story follows five siblings who grew up in the “most famous haunted house” in America.

“Now adults, they’re reunited by the death of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds… and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House,” the plot synopsis reads.

The main cast for the show includes Carla Cugino, Elizabeth Reaser, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Mckenna Grace, Michiel Huisman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Timothy Hutton and Victoria Pedretti.

The series was also the first of several shows Flanagan made for Netflix. After Hill House, the filmmaker and the streamer collaborated on The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Earning rave reviews upon release, Entertainment Weekly described the 2018 horror drama as Flanagan’s “magnum opus”, before praising the series’ “moving monologues, eerie atmosphere, layered performances, and impeccable visuals”.

Entertainment Weekly has voted "The Haunting of Hill House" as the best series in Netflix history.

pic.twitter.com/ZOH0cpbVcU — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 6, 2025

Hill House beat out the likes of Adolescence, Baby Reindeer, Beef, Mindhunter, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Wednesday to take the top spot.

You can check out what made the Entertainment Weekly top ten list below:

1. The Haunting of Hill House

2. Beef

3. Baby Reindeer

4. Adolescence

5. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

6. When They See Us

7. Squid Game

8. Stranger Things

9. Bridgerton

10. Wednesday

As for the big shows that didn’t make the top ten, these include The Crown (16th position), Midnight Mass (13th), Mindhunter (17th) and Russian Doll (14th).

Several other major Netflix shows, such as Black Mirror, Dark, Narcos, Orange is the New Black, Ozark, Ripley and The Queen’s Gambit, curiously didn’t make the top 25.

You can check out the full list on Entertainment Weekly’s website here.

