One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

It was the breakthrough film of a director, whose new movie in cinemas now is being called one of the best of the year.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 9 August) is Barbarian, the brilliant 2022 horror thriller from writer-director Zach Cregger (the now in cinemas Weapons).

The film begins with Tess (Georgina Campbell, Bird Box Barcelona) checking into an Airbnb in Detroit the evening before a job interview, only to find it has been double-booked.

Hitting it off with the other renter, Keith (Bill Skarsgård, IT), he suggests they both share the space.

A string of strange occurrences, however, leads Tess to doubt whether Keith is as kind as he seems.

To reveal any more would do readers a disservice because Barbarian’s terrifically twisty, unpredictable and dark plot is the main reason to seek out the movie.

On top of this, though, the film boasts great performances (including from Dodgeball’s Justin Long), a string of absolutely nerve-shreddingly tense sequences and moments of laugh-out-loud black comedy.

Plus, with Cregger’s also brilliant horror thriller Weapons in cinemas now and being hailed as one of the best movies of the year, what better time to check out his breakthrough film?

Barbarian is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.15pm.

It is also streaming on Netflix and will be available to watch on Channel 4’s website from Sunday, 10 August.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

All four Men in Black movies – Film4 – 3.20pm / 5.10pm / 6.55pm / 9pm

A marathon of the sci-fi action franchise.

No Time to Die – ITV1 – 8.30pm

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Pitch Perfect – ITV2 – 9pm

The hit comedy about an all-girl a cappella group.

Star Trek Into Darkness – Sky Showcase – 9pm

The crew of the Starship Enterprise face off against Benedict Cumberbatch in this solid sci-fi sequel.

The Negotiator – Legend – 9pm

An expert hostage negotiator (Samuel L. Jackson) winds up taking hostages, leading to a stand-off, in this fun ’90s action thriller.

Heist – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Dave Bautista and Robert De Niro are among the cast of this decent action thriller revolving around a casino heist by an employee (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who needs to pay for his sick daughter’s treatment.

Ted – Comedy Central – 10pm

Thunder buddies for life.

Lion – Channel 4 – 10pm

In this Oscar-nominated drama based on a true story, a young boy is adopted by a loving woman (Nicole Kidman) when he loses his family.

25 years later, however, the now grown man (Dev Patel) and his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) set out to find his parents.

Die Hard with a Vengeance – BBC One – 10.20pm (Wales)

Samuel L. Jackson joins Bruce Willis in this excellent third Die Hard film.

Rocky V – ITV4 – 10.30pm

Widely considered the worst entry in the boxing franchise.

An Eye for an Eye – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

An ’80s Chuck Norris-led action crime flick.

While She Was Out – Legend – 11.40pm

Oscar-winner Kim Basinger stars in this thriller as a suburban housewife forced to fend for herself when she becomes stranded in a desolate forest with four murderous thugs.