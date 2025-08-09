Search icon

Entertainment

09th Aug 2025

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It was the breakthrough film of a director, whose new movie in cinemas now is being called one of the best of the year.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 9 August) is Barbarian, the brilliant 2022 horror thriller from writer-director Zach Cregger (the now in cinemas Weapons).

The film begins with Tess (Georgina Campbell, Bird Box Barcelona) checking into an Airbnb in Detroit the evening before a job interview, only to find it has been double-booked.

Hitting it off with the other renter, Keith (Bill Skarsgård, IT), he suggests they both share the space.

A string of strange occurrences, however, leads Tess to doubt whether Keith is as kind as he seems.

To reveal any more would do readers a disservice because Barbarian’s terrifically twisty, unpredictable and dark plot is the main reason to seek out the movie.

On top of this, though, the film boasts great performances (including from Dodgeball’s Justin Long), a string of absolutely nerve-shreddingly tense sequences and moments of laugh-out-loud black comedy.

Plus, with Cregger’s also brilliant horror thriller Weapons in cinemas now and being hailed as one of the best movies of the year, what better time to check out his breakthrough film?

Barbarian is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.15pm.

It is also streaming on Netflix and will be available to watch on Channel 4’s website from Sunday, 10 August.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

All four Men in Black movies – Film4 – 3.20pm / 5.10pm / 6.55pm / 9pm

A marathon of the sci-fi action franchise.

No Time to Die – ITV1 – 8.30pm

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Pitch Perfect – ITV2 – 9pm

The hit comedy about an all-girl a cappella group.

Star Trek Into Darkness – Sky Showcase – 9pm

The crew of the Starship Enterprise face off against Benedict Cumberbatch in this solid sci-fi sequel.

The Negotiator – Legend – 9pm

An expert hostage negotiator (Samuel L. Jackson) winds up taking hostages, leading to a stand-off, in this fun ’90s action thriller.

Heist – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Dave Bautista and Robert De Niro are among the cast of this decent action thriller revolving around a casino heist by an employee (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who needs to pay for his sick daughter’s treatment.

Ted – Comedy Central – 10pm

Thunder buddies for life.

Lion – Channel 4 – 10pm

In this Oscar-nominated drama based on a true story, a young boy is adopted by a loving woman (Nicole Kidman) when he loses his family.

25 years later, however, the now grown man (Dev Patel) and his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) set out to find his parents.

Die Hard with a Vengeance – BBC One – 10.20pm (Wales)

Samuel L. Jackson joins Bruce Willis in this excellent third Die Hard film.

Rocky V – ITV4 – 10.30pm

Widely considered the worst entry in the boxing franchise.

An Eye for an Eye – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

An ’80s Chuck Norris-led action crime flick.

While She Was Out – Legend – 11.40pm

Oscar-winner Kim Basinger stars in this thriller as a suburban housewife forced to fend for herself when she becomes stranded in a desolate forest with four murderous thugs.

Topics:

Horror,Streaming,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

Streaming

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

By Stephen Porzio

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

action

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

By Erin McLaughlin

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

‘The best war movie of all time’ is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

‘The best war movie of all time’ is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

River Island to close 33 stores across the UK

British high street

River Island to close 33 stores across the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Hannah Hampton threw Spain goalkeeper’s penalty notes into the crowd during Euro final

EURO 2025

Hannah Hampton threw Spain goalkeeper’s penalty notes into the crowd during Euro final

By Sammi Minion

Major UK motorway closed after serious crash involving lorry

Driving

Major UK motorway closed after serious crash involving lorry

By Nina McLaughlin

Multiple people shot in Times Square with ‘bodies on the ground’

New York

Multiple people shot in Times Square with ‘bodies on the ground’

By Sammi Minion

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

By Erin McLaughlin

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

humanity

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

By Sammi Minion

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

By Stephen Porzio

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

News

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

By Sammi Minion

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

BBC

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

By Sammi Minion

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories