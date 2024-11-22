77 per cent of people watch Christmas films before December

Nearly 40 per cent of Brits even claim to enjoy a Christmas film all year round

We’re well on the way to Christmas now, which means some familiar debates are back. What’s the best Christmas song? What’s the best part of Christmas dinner? Is it acceptable to have a chocolate orange and a Buck’s fizz for breakfast?

And what’s the best Christmas film?

Well, on the last point, the nation has spoken (the answers to the first three are Fairytale of New York, stuffing, and a very definitive yes by the way.)

A recent survey from Disney asked Brits what their favourite Christmas film was, with Home Alone coming out on top.

More than one in four (28 per cent) of those asked said they would be watching Home Alone this festive season.

For those wondering how to get their fix of the Macaulay Culkin-led flick in time for the festive season, you’ll be pleased to know that it is currently streaming on Disney+.

Coming in in second place was Love Actually with 17 per cent saying the romcom is their favourite festive film, and A Christmas Carol and Home Alone 2 shared the third spot, both coming in with 16 per cent each.

Some of the nation’s other favourites were Die Hard (15 per cent), Elf (15 per cent), and It’s A Wonderful Life (14 per cent).

“Die Hard is set on Christmas Eve. It has the line, ‘Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho.’ It’s a Christmas movie.”



Film critic @KermodeMovie settles the debate once and for all: Die Hard is 100% a Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/IxQu93xVI7 — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) December 20, 2019

The research also showed that Brits are extra keen to kick off their festive watching sooner rather than later, with 77 per cent of people surveyed admitting they watch Christmas movies before December.

Nearly 40 per cent of Brits even claim to enjoy a Christmas film all year round.