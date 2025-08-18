Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

“I already am that child’s father figure in more ways than one”

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing

After being sexually abused by his mother Doreene at just 11 years of age, Logan Gifford is now trying to find out whether his brother is actually his son.

In 2015, Doreene was convicted of incest, lewdness with a child under the age of 14, and attempted sexual assault, and served nine years before being released on parole last summer.

She took an Alford plea, meaning the mum acknowledged that the prosecutors had sufficient evidence against her but never confessed to any guilt.

Now 26, Las Vegas resident Logan is fighting for legal custody of his teenage brother, who struggles with ‘cognitive delays’, due to estrangement from both parents.

Having realised that the biological dates match up, he previously took a DNA test in the belief that he might be his little brother’s father, yet the results returned inconclusive.

Logan Gifford. Credit: 8 News Now.

In conversation with UNILAD, Logan weighed in on whether a positive paternity test would alter their relationship.

“It wouldn’t change how I interact with him,” he said. “I have told him numerous times that he is and always will be my brother, regardless of how the test comes back.

“I told him I have no desire for my title to change and don’t want to be called dad. I already am that child’s father figure in more ways than one.”

Logan is currently in the midst of chasing up concrete answers and went on to admit that he doesn’t know how his sibling would react to a troubling outcome.

“I can pray for the best, but my family and I are prepared if he needs a little extra help to get through this,” he told the publication. “I have also had other family members with whom we are still in contact, hope that the results come back positive, just so the case can be over.

“That has been a difficult thing to hear because that means that I want my brother to be the product of my abuse with my mother. That is a heavy burden and quite a bitter pill to swallow.

“I would accept it no matter what, in the end, because this is the first time my brother felt like he had someone in his corner looking out for his interests,” added Logan.

“It would sting, but it’s not about me. It is about him getting answers to why he was born this way.”