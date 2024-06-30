Search icon

30th Jun 2024

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Ryan Price

The Money Saving Expert gave a breakdown of how to succeed in the financial board game.

Martin Lewis has outlined the one mistake that leads most players to failure in the game of Monopoly.

The financial journalist and broadcaster set up a series of polls regarding the iconic board game on his social media, and the responses he received led the ‘Money Saving Expert’ to impart some wisdom regarding how to get far in the economics-themed activity.

One 28 June, Lewis posted the following on his X page: “Quick Monopoly Poll 1 – When you play Monopoly, if someone chooses not to buy a property they’ve landed on, do you usually then put it up for auction for everyone to buy? (geekly fascinated by how different people play the game)”

The available options in the attached poll were:

  1. Yes we do auctions (which received 20.3% of the vote)
  2. No we don’t auction (wich received 65.7% of the vote)
  3. I don’t play Monopoly (which received 14% of the vote)

Lewis’ interest in the topic was clearly piqued from the response to his first poll, as he set another one up shortly thereafter.

This time he wrote: “Quick Monopoly Poll 2 – When you play Monopoly, do you allow people to do trades for properties between them, outside normal game play?”

The available options this time were:

  1. Yes (which received 30.8% of the vote)
  2. Yes but no one does (which received 6.2% of the vote)
  3. No (which received 50.3% of the vote)
  4. I don’t play Monopoly (which received 12& of the vote)

The 52-year-old then went for one more question, asking his followers: “Quick Monopoly Poll 3/3 – When you play Monopoly, what are your usual rules for landing on free parking?”

  • You get nothing
  • You get a set amount eg £50
  • You get all the money from fines

Which is closest to what you do?”

  1. Get nowt (which received 40.5% of the vote)
  2. Get fixed amount (which received 2.7% of the vote)
  3. Get fine money (which received 47.6% of the vote)
  4. I don’t play Monopoly (which received 9.2% of the vote)

Lewis added: “P.S, if you do the “fines rule” worth understanding you’re increasing the money supply in circulation, which just like in the real world, is usually inflationary. And will mean the game will take far LONGER than it would otherwise.”

Related links:

When a follower later asked: “Martin, is it inflationary when all prices are set in stone from the off?” the financial expert replied: “Yes. I’d argue it is inflationary. If there is more money in the Monopoly game (which this causes) then people can develop more properties and do it more quickly causing rents (the key price measure in the game) to rise more quickly.”

He added: “People who don’t play Auctions may be surprised to find auctions are a specific part of the actual Monopoly rules, where it says you should do them, and explains how to,” before teasing: “P.S, can’t say much but all these Monopoly questions may just relate to a project I’m working on.”

For anyone who has lived a sheltered life and hasn’t experienced the thrill of a lengthy game of Monopoly, it’s a multiplayer economics-themed board game whereby players roll two dice to move around the game board, buying and trading properties and developing them with houses and hotels.

Players collect rent from their opponents and aim to drive them into bankruptcy.

Money can also be gained or lost through Chance and Community Chest cards and tax squares.

Players receive a salary every time they pass “Go” and can end up in jail, from which they cannot move until they have met one of three conditions.

The game has become a part of international pop culture, and there are countless editions of the game available like the HM Queen Elizabeth Edition, the D-Day edition, the Breaking Bad edition and the Bass Fishing edition.

